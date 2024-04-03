Merck Manuals: A Discussion on Dietary Supplements

RAHWAY, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three in four Americans use a dietary supplement. Yet despite their prevalence, some experts say greater attention should be paid to when supplements should – and shouldn't – be used.

In a new editorial from MerckManuals.com, Laura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD, University of Utah College of Pharmacy, addresses some of the things to consider around dietary supplements.

1. Diet vs. daily pills

In many cases, it may be better to adjust your diet and lifestyle rather than take a daily pill, says Shane-McWhorter. A varied and healthy diet may be a better way to obtain nutrients. For example, it's typically better to eat salmon or another healthy fish a few times a week than it is to take a fish oil or omega-3 fatty acid supplement, says Shane-McWhorter.

2. Regulation requirements

A common critique of dietary supplements is that they're not regulated. That's not exactly true, says Shane-McWhorter. Dietary supplement makers are required to follow good manufacturing processes and should report adverse effects under the Consumer Protection Act.

Still, manufacturers are not required to disclose information on all ingredients to consumers, and the Food & Drug Administration does not analyze products before they're marketed and sold. Bottom line: there is less oversight into what's actually going into a bottle of dietary supplements, when compared with prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

3. Consider the category

In general, certain categories of dietary supplements may be more harmful than others, says Shane-McWhorter. Products including weight loss supplements, anything promoting bodybuilding, or "men's health" (sexual performance aids) can be particularly risky. Still, Shane McWhorter adds other supplements like fish oil, vitamin D, folic acid, and zinc may be useful in certain settings.

4. Always consult an expert

Before starting any dietary supplement, it's important to have a conversation with your doctor.

Some supplements can interact with the effectiveness and dosing of already-prescribed medications or treatments, among other concerns, says Shane-McWhorter.

You can read more of Shane-McWhorter's advice on dietary supplements in this editorial on MerckManuals.com.

