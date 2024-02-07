Merck Manuals Details Key Facts to Know About Multiple Sclerosis

RAHWAY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple sclerosis (MS) may be a common disorder, but the journey to diagnosis and understanding of the illness may still lead to confusion for some patients.

In a new editorial from MerckManuals.com, Michael C. Levin, MD, College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, breaks down what patients and their families should know about MS, in order to educate themselves and prepare for conversations with a doctor.

1. Several factors increase the likelihood of being diagnosed with MS

The cause of MS is unknown, but some studies point to early exposure to certain viruses in triggering the immune system to attack the body's own tissue.

In fact, recent research looked at 955 active-duty military personnel diagnosed with MS and found the risk of MS increased 32-fold after infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, which is a type of herpes virus.

2. Signs and symptoms vary – and may go away on their own

MS can affect any part of the brain or spinal cord, and symptoms can vary significantly from person to person and from episode to episode. Early symptoms may include:

Tingling, numbness, pain, burning, and itching in the arms, legs, trunk, or face and sometimes a reduced sense of touch

Loss of strength or dexterity in a leg or hand, which may become stiff

Problems with vision

Symptoms may come on (known as relapses) and lessen (known as remission), seemingly without rhyme or reason.

3. Treatment can significantly reduce relapses

Individuals without a formal diagnosis may be tempted to ignore their illness, especially if symptoms have waned, says Levin. But he adds it's crucial to work to uncover the cause of symptoms and discuss them with a healthcare professional.

Once MS is diagnosed, treatment can significantly extend periods of remission. On average, most individuals experience a relapse every one or two years. But with treatment, that can be extended to 10 or even 20 years between relapses, says Levin. Based on the condition and its symptoms, neurologists can guide patients toward the most effective treatments and medications.

You can read more about MS in this editorial on MerckManuals.com.

