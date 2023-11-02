Merck Manuals Breaks Down What Parents Need to Know About Strabismus

Physician shares key differences between strabismus and amblyopia

RAHWAY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As children grow and develop, some parents may notice that their eyes begin to point in different directions and become misaligned. This condition is known as strabismus, and it's relatively common. About 3% of children have strabismus.

In a new editorial from MerckManuals.com, Leila M. Khazaeni, MD, Loma Linda University School of Medicine, shares what parents need to know about strabismus and some key differences between the condition and amblyopia.

1. There are several types of strabismus

Strabismus is the medical term for misalignment of the eyes. There are many different types, and most people know the condition by its more informal names like crossed-eyed or wandering eye. Some types are characterized by inward turning of the eye (esotropia or cross-eye) and some by outward turning of the eye (exotropia or walleye). Other types are characterized by upward turning of the eye (hypertropia) or downward turning of the eye (hypotropia).

2. Strabismus can lead to amblyopia, known as lazy eye

There's often confusion between strabismus and amblyopia. All types of strabismus can lead to amblyopia, also known as lazy eye. Amblyopia is a decrease in vision that occurs because the brain ignores the image received from an eye and can be caused by misalignment of the eye. If left untreated, about 50% of children with strabismus have some vision loss due to amblyopia.

3. Strabismus does not go away on its own

If a child is showing signs of misalignment in their eyes, parents may want to wait and see if the condition goes away on its own. The reality is, people do not grow out of strabismus. It will continue to impact an individual's vision until it's treated. Anyone displaying signs of strabismus should be seen by a doctor promptly to determine the right treatment plan and avoid potential vision loss.

4. Strabismus is most often treated with surgery

In most cases, treatment entails outpatient surgery to either weaken or strengthen the eye muscles to align the eyes. In some cases, full-time glasses are recommended. Depending on the severity and progression of the condition, doctors may first work to equalize vision and correct amblyopia that has occurred. This can be achieved through eye patches or drops that strengthen the vision in the weaker eye. These are only treatments for amblyopia (decrease in vision), not strabismus (misalignment).

5. Every child should have regular vision screenings

Children should be examined periodically to measure vision and to detect strabismus starting at a few months of age. Traditional screening methods or photo screenings are both effective.

