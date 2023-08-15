Merck Manuals Details What Patients Need to Know About Osteoporosis

Physician shares details on how to prepare for the 'silent threat'

RAHWAY, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we get older, our bone density and bone strength diminish. In some people, that decrease can lead to osteoporosis -- a condition in which a decrease in the density of bones weakens the bones, making breaks (fractures) more likely. In a new editorial from MerckManuals.com, Marcy B. Bolster, MD, Harvard Medical School, shares five things patients should know about osteoporosis as they get older.

1. Osteoporosis is far more common in females

During menopause, a woman's estrogen levels decrease, which contributes to a drop in bone density, Bolster explains. That makes the risk of osteoporosis greater for postmenopausal females. In fact, almost 50% of females aged 50 and over compared with almost 25% of males aged 50 and over will suffer an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime.

2. There is a genetic component to osteoporosis

In addition to sex and age, there is likely a genetic component to the condition. One of the most significant osteoporosis risk factors, Bolster says, is having a parent who has experienced a hip fracture.

Other factors that increase a person's chances of getting osteoporosis include a diet low in calcium and vitamin D, a sedentary lifestyle, cigarette smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, taking certain medications such as corticosteroids (e.g., prednisone) and breast cancer medications (e.g., aromatase inhibitors), and having rheumatoid arthritis.

3. Osteoporosis often has no symptoms

Osteoporosis is often referred to as a "silent threat." Bolster suggests that's because a person can't feel their bone density diminishing. Often, the first "symptom" of osteoporosis is when a person has what's known as a fragility fracture. Bolster describes that fragility fractures are fractures that result from a fall from a standing height or less and include a fall out of bed; these falls normally would not cause a fracture in a healthy bone.

4. There is a test to screen for osteoporosis

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation recommends screenings for all females aged 65 and older and all men aged 70 and older. People with specific risk factors (e.g., a family history of osteoporosis, excessive alcohol consumption) or anyone who has broken a bone over age 50 are also recommended to start screenings earlier.

5. There are ways to prevent and treat osteoporosis

It's not realistic to prevent bone loss from occurring, but there are steps people can take at every age to reduce their risk of osteoporosis. Peak bone mass occurs by age 30. Bolster recommends that anyone under 30 should make sure they're getting enough calcium and vitamin D in their diet and lead an active lifestyle to ensure their bones are as healthy as possible.

You can read more about osteoporosis in Dr. Bolster's editorial on MerckManuals.com.

