Merck Manuals Shares Key Information on Detecting and Treating Glaucoma

KENILWORTH, N.J., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaucoma is the second-leading cause of blindness in the United States and around the world, yet an estimated 50 percent of people suffering from glaucoma are not aware they have the condition. Glaucoma is defined as progressive optic nerve damage often associated with increased eye pressure that causes irreversible loss of vision.

It's a complex condition. There are many different types of glaucoma, all with different risk factors and potential treatments. Because of this, the single best way for patients to understand their risk of glaucoma or determine if they already have it is to get regular eye exams.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Douglas J. Rhee, MD, University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University, recently shared three key facts about glaucoma that underscore the importance of regular eye exams and staying proactive about vision health.

1. There are no early symptoms of glaucoma

Dr. Rhee compares glaucoma to high blood pressure in that there are no outward symptoms of the condition early on. Without regular testing, it's difficult to identify the issue until significant damage has already been done.

2. Glaucoma affects people differently

Different people have a different threshold for how much pressure inside the eye it takes to cause damage to the optic nerve. Genetic factors play a key role in this sensitivity. As a result, six in 10 people with glaucoma also have a family member who is affected. Family history is the second leading risk factor in developing glaucoma, after age. Other risk factors include high blood pressure, significant near-sightedness and diabetes.

3. Damage from glaucoma is permanent

Today, there is no cure for glaucoma, and there's no way to reverse the damage that has already been done. If not detected and treated early, glaucoma can eventually cause complete blindness.

What Patients Need to Know about Eye Exams

In the editorial, Dr. Rhee also breaks down what patients can expect at a routine eye exam and which procedures an optometrist or ophthalmologist will use to help identify glaucoma and other vision issues. He recommends that children and adults receive a comprehensive eye exam every two to three years, and individuals over age forty should get an exam every year or two.

You can read more about glaucoma and eye exams in Dr. Rhee's editorial on MerckManuals.com.

