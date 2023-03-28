Merck Manuals Shares Tips for Recognizing and Treating Seasonal Affective Disorder

Physician explains key points surrounding disorder most often seen in winter months

RAHWAY, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affects millions of Americans each year, along with countless others who may not be aware they suffer from it. Like any depressive disorder, identifying the condition and ensuring individuals have the treatment and support they need is vital.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, William Coryell, MD, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, shares key details about SAD, how it can be addressed and why it's more serious than simply feeling a little bit down during cold, dark winter months.

SAD is caused by a disruption to our circadian rhythms

SAD is related to mismatches in our circadian rhythms and external cues such as timing around sleep and awakening, Coryell explains. The decrease in light in wintertime can impact the body's production of serotonin and melatonin, impacting sleep and mood.

SAD can impact people at any time of year

Coryell says most people develop SAD during late autumn and winter, when there is less light during the day. However, some people regularly experience depressive episodes in the summer or at other times throughout the year.

Some people are at greater risk of SAD

There are a few factors that can make an individual more likely to develop SAD, says Coryell. It is more common in people who have a family history of SAD and in younger people, typically in their 20s or 30s. Those with bipolar disorder are also at greater risk. Additionally, people who live at higher northern latitudes are also susceptible to SAD, likely due to limited exposure to daylight, says Coryell.

SAD is different from the "holiday blues"

Some people experience a rise in depression around the holidays, says Coryell, often feeling their worst right after the holidays end. This is known as the Holiday Blues and is most often brought on by painful reflection and loneliness as well as the extreme emotions and demands around the holidays that can cause stress and anxiety. Holiday Blues are different from SAD both in terms of timing and causes.

Light is an effective treatment for SAD

Coryell says that for many people, the best treatment for SAD is light therapy, also known as phototherapy. Psychiatrists will sometimes recommend individuals suffering from SAD sit one or two feet in front of a light box for at least 30 minutes a day. This is typically most effective soon after waking in the morning, says Coryell.

You should not ignore symptoms of SAD

Like other kinds of mental health conditions, the need for treatment of SAD will depend on how much it's impacting your life, says Coryell. He reminds readers it's important to talk to your doctor about any changes in your mood or daily life – and to seek help immediately for any suicidal thoughts or actions.

If you or a person you know are having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of local crisis centers providing free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States. The new three-digit number, 988 will connect you to trained mental health professionals.

Additionally, texting resources are available. The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HOME to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

You can read more about SAD on Dr. Coryell's editorial on MerckManuals.com

