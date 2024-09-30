Mercure surpasses 1,000 hotel milestone

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mercure Hotels, a brand synonymous with local discovery and exploration, has reached a historic milestone with the opening of its 1,000th hotel. This achievement marks a significant chapter in the brand's storied history, which began in 1973 with a mission to reveal the unique treasures of each destination. Today, Mercure stands as a global ambassador of local discovery, serving travellers with the quality of an international brand while immersing them in the authentic spirit of their surroundings.

Mercure Dubai Deira (CNW Group/Mercure Hotels) Mercure Bangkok Surawong (CNW Group/Mercure Hotels)

The 1,000th hotel milestone was achieved following the openings of Mercure London Earls Court, (UK) Mercure Chandigarh Tribune Chowk, (India) Mercure Fukuoka Munakata Resort & Spa, (Japan) Mercure Marival Emotions Resort, (Mexico) and Mercure Nantong Renmin Road (China).

This year, the brand expanded heavily into China and Japan. Nearly 30 Mercure hotels opened in Greater China, with nine hotels opening in August alone, bringing the brand's footprint to over 180 hotels in the region. In April, Accor opened 11 Mercure hotels in Japan, doubling the brand's presence there.

Reaching 1,000 addresses underscores Mercure's commitment to providing excellent service and authentic local experiences to travellers around the world.

From its humble beginnings in Saint-Witz, France, Mercure has undergone a remarkable transformation. Acquired by Accor in 1975, the brand quickly expanded, establishing its presence in Europe and beyond. Key milestones include the opening of its first international hotel in Lisbon in 1983, and its expansion into the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australia in 1994. The brand celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023 by doubling down on its commitment to local discovery. Now, with over 1,000 hotels in 68 countries, Mercure reaffirms its commitment to discovering local around the world.

"Mercure has long been a global leader within the midscale segment, and this significant achievement reaffirms its position," said Jean-Yves Minet, Global Brand President, Midscale & Economy, Accor. "Mercure has the ability to place-make a destination. This is part of its strength - maintaining that critical authenticity and local touch but with the impact that comes with a global brand. This significant milestone showcases our effective expansion strategy and ability to meet market demands while maintaining quality and consistency across our portfolio."

He added: "This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams around the world, as well as the loyalty of our guests and partners who continue to choose Mercure. Our latest openings embody the spirit of the Mercure brand, combining local culture with world-class hospitality."

50 years of Local Discovery

At the heart of Mercure's identity is the 'Discover Local' program, designed to deepen guests' connections with the destination. Travelers are invited to explore regional flavours and cultural experiences through locally sourced menus and partnerships worldwide. From the energetic streets of Rio to the historic avenues of Paris, each Mercure hotel serves as a portal to the unique culture of its locale.

The name Mercure, inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travellers, symbolises the brand's dedication to immersing guests in a locally inspired atmosphere. From the historic elegance of Mercure Bordeaux Centre Gare Atlantic, nestled in the heart of Bordeaux's Saint-Jean district, to the oasis of Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, each Mercure address offers a unique blend of local charm and modern comfort.

As Mercure celebrates this remarkable milestone, the brand remains unwavering in its mission to connect guests with the authentic essence of their destinations. With new openings continuing to enhance its diverse portfolio, Mercure is poised for even greater achievements, inviting travellers to explore new horizons.

Karelle Lamouche, Chief Commercial Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy brands at Accor, added: "Reaching the milestone of 1,000 properties is a testament to Mercure's enduring appeal and our commitment to providing guests with genuinely enriching experiences. Each Mercure hotel is a portal to the local destination, offering travellers a unique and memorable stay. We are committed to enhancing the guest experience by fortifying the bond between Mercure and our guests, neighbours and hotel owners. We look forward to continuing our journey of discovery and growth together in communities around the world in the years to come."

Mercure will host a grand celebration at one of its newest flagship hotels, Mercure Dubai Deira, later this fall to commemorate the achievement. Guests will include Accor and Mercure team members, hotel owners, investors and partners, key suppliers, and industry media. The event will highlight Mercure's commitment to exceptional hospitality and locally inspired experiences.

Recent Openings Highlight Global Growth

The opening of Mercure's 1,000th property is complemented by several notable new hotels. Recent additions to the Mercure family include:

Notes to the Editor:

Image Library: Click here

Mercure Heritage Toolkit & Mercure Notable Addresses: Click here

About Mercure

Inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travellers, Mercure hotels offer far more than just a place to sleep – they are a gateway to the destination, a warm invitation to discover and explore the locale. Since its founding in 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address, delivering high-quality standards infused with a deep sense of place. Through its "Discover Local" program, Mercure welcomes guests to Feel Local Everywhere – be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok and many other destinations across the globe. Every detail, from the decorative arts to our passion for uncovering local food and drink delights is curated to reflect the unique essence of each destination. Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centres, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 1000 hotels in 65+ countries. Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

mercure.com | all.com | group.accor.com

SOURCE Mercure Hotels