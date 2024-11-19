Mercury Insurance and Los Angeles Kings Unveil Hockeywood Wall of Fame to Honor Community Heroes

New Initiative Celebrates Everyday Champions Making a Positive Impact in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, has launched the Hockeywood Wall of Fame – a dynamic initiative dedicated to honoring the unsung heroes of our vibrant Los Angeles community. Housed at the Toyota Sports Performance Center, the wall was officially unveiled at a launch event on Sunday, Nov. 17,* which featured LA Kings stars Anze Kopitar, Trevor Lewis and Kevin Fiala, as well as executives from Mercury Insurance and the LA Kings, who inducted the inaugural members, including Kendal Troutman, founder of Thru Guidance Ministries and 24 Degrees of Color.

Hockeywood celebrates the everyday champions among us, including teachers, nurses, coaches and those devoted to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. These local heroes will be featured on the Hockeywood Wall of Fame so that everyone will know their names.

"One of our core values is 'we do the right thing,' and the Hockeywood Wall of Fame is about honoring heroes like Kendal who do the right thing every day," said Erik Thompson, VP and CMO, Mercury Insurance. "Our mission is to celebrate these remarkable heroes — those who tirelessly contribute to our neighborhoods without seeking recognition. They truly are the heartbeat of our city."

The Hockeywood campaign includes the following elements:

Video Art Wall – Located at the home of the Los Angeles Kings, the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California , this art piece will be seen by more than 1.2 million visitors each year. It features an engaging and informative display about the program, an interactive iPad for deeper engagement with the stories of the honored heroes, and a QR code that takes visitors to a dedicated website where they can nominate their own community heroes.

"We are thrilled to work with our longtime partner, Mercury Insurance, to honor the people that make a positive difference in Los Angeles," said Luc Robitaille, President, LA Kings. "Together with Mercury Insurance, we have been part of the fabric of L.A. for more than 50 years and we believe this program is the perfect way to recognize and show our gratitude to those who give so much."

*Photos from the event are available here.

Mercury has been a partner of the Los Angeles Kings for 17 seasons and encourages everyone in the Los Angeles community to think about the people in their lives that are community heroes and nominate them here.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

