Mercury Insurance and National Auto Body Council Donate Refurbished Vehicle to Plano Resident Through NABC Recycled Rides®

Refurbished Toyota Camry Restores Freedom and Stability for U.S. Navy Veteran

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance and the National Auto Body Council teamed up to change one Plano resident's life through the NABC Recycled Rides® program, gifting a fully refurbished vehicle during a special Veterans Day presentation on Tuesday.

The recipient, Robert Silva, served honorably in the United States Navy from 1991 to 2000 as a missile technician aboard the USS Nebraska. During his service, Silva earned two Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal and multiple commendations for exemplary performance.

After his mother's passing in 2023, Silva was forced to resign from his job when his request for time off was denied, and he subsequently lost his unemployment benefits. Without steady income, Silva eventually lost his home and began relying solely on benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2024, a car accident totaled his only vehicle, making it even more difficult to regain stability.

The refurbished 2019 Toyota Camry, donated by Mercury Insurance and restored by Texas Collision Center will now allow Silva to access better job opportunities, maintain his health and continue progressing toward full independence and self-sufficiency.

"Reliable transportation can open doors that change lives," said John Dicken, Manager, Divisional Claims at Mercury Insurance. "Mr. Silva's story embodies courage and perseverance, and we're proud to play a small part in helping him move forward. This is what community support looks like."

The presentation took place at Texas Collision Centers in Plano, where representatives from Mercury Insurance, the National Auto Body Council and local partners gathered to celebrate all 16 recipients of refurbished vehicles.

"NABC Recycled Rides brings together our industry to create real, lasting impact," said Dale Ross, Program Director for NABC Recycled Rides®. "Working alongside Mercury and local partners, we're honored to help a veteran who has given so much to our country regain the freedom he deserves."

About NABC Recycled Rides®

NABC Recycled Rides unites collision-industry partners—insurers, repairers, paint and parts suppliers, auctions and charities—to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and nonprofits in need. Since 2007, the program has presented more than 3,500 vehicles, valued at over $51 million, providing access to reliable transportation for families, veterans, and community members across the country.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For the latest news, please visit the new Mercury Insurance Newsroom at https://newsroom.mercuryinsurance.com/. For further assistance, contact us at [email protected]. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X , Instagram or Facebook

