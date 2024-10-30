Mercury Insurance and the Anaheim Ducks Make Live Hockey More Inclusive and Accessible for All Fans This Season

Mercury to Launch New Offer to Reward and Include Every Fan

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and the Anaheim Ducks are thrilled to announce the revival of their popular Get a Quote/Get 2 Tickets promotion, aimed at giving more fans the chance to see a game at Honda Center this season. Not only could fans save money while enjoying the thrill of live hockey, but the two organizations have also added an exciting new twist to this beloved promotion.

Launching in November, the program rewards fans who complete an online Mercury auto insurance quote with two tickets to an upcoming Ducks game. This season, however, Mercury will also donate two additional tickets to the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, which will be distributed to fans who may not have the means to purchase tickets so they can experience the excitement of live Ducks hockey.

"We're excited to reward fans with an opportunity to enjoy live Ducks hockey while giving back to the community," said Erik Thompson, VP & CMO, Mercury Insurance. "We're committed to the communities we serve, and we're thrilled to partner with the Anaheim Ducks Foundation to help grow hockey in Orange County. Plus, when Ducks fans get a quote, they could find they'll save a few hundred dollars when they switch to Mercury!"

In addition to the ticket program, Mercury continues its sponsorship of the popular Dance Cam and will launch new activations and initiatives later this season.

"We hope our efforts inspire as many people as possible to experience hockey in Orange County this season," stated Thompson.

For more information and to request a quote, visit MercuryInsurance.com/Ducks*.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states.

*Website will be active on Nov. 3.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance