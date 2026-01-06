Mercury Insurance Encourages Simple Home Security Resolutions for the New Year

Consistency – Not Costly Gadgets – Can Help Reduce Preventable Losses in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year begins, many homeowners are setting resolutions focused on health, finances and organization. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) encourages adding one more goal to the list: building smarter, more consistent home security habits that help reduce preventable losses.

The weeks following the holidays often bring increased theft risk as homes contain newly gifted electronics, packages and other high-value items. At the same time, routines tend to reset in January—making it an ideal moment to establish practical security habits that last all year.

"Home security doesn't have to start with expensive systems or the latest technology," said Larry Anderson, Director of Underwriting Operations at Mercury Insurance. "In our experience, the most effective protection comes from simple, consistent actions—locking doors, using lighting strategically and being mindful of daily routines."

Mercury recommends homeowners focus on low-cost improvements and everyday behaviors that can make a meaningful difference, including ensuring exterior doors and windows have functioning locks, using motion-sensor or timer-based lighting, and keeping valuables out of plain sight. Small habits, such as collecting packages promptly and securing side gates or garages, can also help reduce opportunity-driven losses.

"Security is really about reducing opportunity," Anderson said. "When a home looks occupied and cared for, it's far less likely to become a target. That kind of consistency pays off over time."

As part of a broader risk-awareness mindset, Mercury encourages homeowners to treat security as an ongoing practice rather than a one-time purchase.

