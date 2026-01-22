Mercury Insurance Offers Southern Homeowners Practical Tips to Prepare for Winter Storms

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter weather patterns become increasingly volatile and Southern states face sudden freezes, ice storms, and power outages, Mercury Insurance is calling attention to essential preparedness guidance now available on the Mercury Insurance blog. The article — "Preparing for Winter Storms in the South" — equips homeowners with actionable steps to protect their homes, families, and finances before severe winter weather strikes.

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

Winter storms in the South can bring conditions that many homes weren't built to withstand, creating a much greater likelihood for burst pipes, leaking roofs, and extended outages. With cold-weather events rising in frequency and impact, early preparation isn't just practical — it's cost-effective and can reduce hazards, stress, disruption, and claims.

WHAT THE ARTICLE OFFERS

Mercury's resource provides a variety of simple steps homeowners and drivers can enact to help protect their homes and families.

Exterior readiness: Winterizing plumbing, clearing gutters, and sealing drafts to prevent ice dams and leaks.

Winterizing plumbing, clearing gutters, and sealing drafts to prevent ice dams and leaks. Interior protection: Last-minute tips and techniques to keep pipes from freezing, maintain safe indoor heat, and assemble emergency supplies.

Last-minute tips and techniques to keep pipes from freezing, maintain safe indoor heat, and assemble emergency supplies. Safe travel and auto prep: Tips for icy roads and vehicle readiness if travel is unavoidable.

Tips for icy roads and vehicle readiness if travel is unavoidable. Insurance insight: How homeowners can understand what their policy covers — and what it doesn't — before they need it.

