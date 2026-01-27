MERCURY INSURANCE ENCOURAGES SMART POST-STORM STEPS TO PROTECT HOMES

With Temperatures Rising and Falling, Early Action Can Help Reduce Water Damage and Speed Recovery

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across the U.S. begin recovering from a weekend of snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) (NYSE Texas: MCY) is encouraging homeowners and business owners to take simple, preventive steps to reduce the risk of post-storm damage — especially interior water loss, one of the most common and costly causes of property damage nationwide.

While the worst of the storm may have passed, fluctuating temperatures in the days ahead can create new risks. Frozen pipes may crack and leak as they thaw, snow buildup can restrict ventilation or strain structures, and unsafe generator use can create serious health hazards.

"Recovery doesn't end when the snow stops falling," said Bonnie Lee, VP, Property Claims at Mercury Insurance. "Taking a few proactive steps now can help prevent minor issues from turning into major disruptions for families and businesses."

To support safer recovery, Mercury is sharing winter guidance developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) — a nationally recognized, nonprofit research organization focused on reducing property damage through building science and real-world testing.

Steps Home and Business Owners Can Take After a Winter Storm

Based on IBHS Winter Ready recommendations, Mercury encourages property owners to:

Know where your main water shutoff valve is located. A frozen pipe may make its presence known while ice is still in the line due to the enormous pressure buildup behind the ice, or begin leaking as temperatures rise if the break occurred at the point of ice buildup. If you notice sudden changes in water pressure, no or low water flow, or unexplained moisture on walls, ceilings or floors, shut off the main water supply to your home immediately and contact a licensed plumber.

Clear snow safely and early. Remove snow from walkways and from around furnace and dryer exhaust vents to maintain safe airflow and access.

Address snow accumulation on structures. Heavy snow on roofs, garages and sheds can increase the risk of ice dams and structural stress. Roof snow removal should be handled by licensed and bonded professionals to avoid injury or damage.

Use generators with extreme caution. Portable generators should only be operated outdoors, never in garages or enclosed areas, and positioned well away from windows and doors to prevent carbon monoxide exposure.

Document any damage promptly. Take photos or video of affected areas and contact your insurance professional if your property has sustained damage.

"Interior water damage often starts quietly — behind walls or in attics — and escalates quickly," said Sarah Dillingham, Senior Meteorologist at IBHS. "Understanding where vulnerabilities exist and acting early can significantly reduce the likelihood and severity of damage as temperatures continue to fluctuate.

Interior water losses remain one of the most frequent insurance claim types nationwide, particularly following freeze events when plumbing systems are stressed by rapid temperature changes, and especially if power failures persist.

Mercury encourages property owners to stay alert in the days following winter weather and to focus on prevention, safety and early action — steps that can make recovery faster and far less costly.

For additional post-storm guidance and recovery tips, visit ibhs.org/winterready.

