Mercury Insurance Shares Simple Steps to Prevent Costly Water Damage at Home

Cold-Weather Pipe Failures Highlight One of the Most Common – and Preventable – Sources of Home Losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Water damage remains one of the most frequent and costly home insurance claims and oftentimes have nothing to do with storms or flooding. Instead, they can start quietly—behind walls, under sinks, or in rarely checked supply lines—often during colder months when pipes and fittings are under added stress.

"Most homeowners don't think about water damage until it's already soaking through the floor," said Adam Bakonis, Sr. Product Manager, State, Mercury Insurance. "But many of the most common losses are preventable with basic awareness and a few proactive steps, especially during changes in weather."

Three key areas homeowners should focus on to reduce water damage risk include:

Inspect supply lines regularly

Washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and bathroom fixtures rely on small supply hoses that can wear out over time. Cracks, corrosion, and loose fittings are common failure points. Replacing older rubber hoses with braided stainless-steel options can significantly reduce risk.

Know where your main shut-off valve is—and how to use it

In a water emergency, minutes matter. Knowing where the main water shut-off valve is located—and making sure everyone in the household knows how to turn it off—can prevent a minor leak from becoming a major loss.

Use early-warning detection tools

Water leak sensors and smart shut-off devices can alert homeowners to leaks before damage occurs. These tools are especially useful in areas that are often out of sight, such as under sinks, behind appliances, or in basements.

"Water damage often isn't dramatic—it's silent and can be incredibly destructive," Bakonis added. "Taking time now to check supply lines, test shut-off valves and consider detection tools can save homeowners from expensive repairs and long disruptions later."

Mercury's takeaway for homeowners:

Water damage is often preventable but rarely anticipated. Proactive maintenance, smart technology, and knowing where your shut-off valve can be simple and effective steps to reduce risk year-round.

For more home protection tips and insurance guidance, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance