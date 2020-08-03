Mercury Insurance Extends Giveback Program through July

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) announced the company is extending its Giveback Program for California private passenger and commercial auto insurance policyholders through July 31, 2020.

"Collisions and other auto-related insurance losses increased in July compared to the previous several months as more drivers returned to the road, however, they still remain below historical averages for this time of year," said Mercury Insurance President and CEO, Gabriel Tirador. "Therefore, we believe the right thing to do is to extend the Mercury Giveback Program through the end of July as our customers continue to cope with the lingering impact of COVID-19."

California private passenger and commercial auto customers will automatically receive a credit or check equal to 10% of their July premium in August.

The extension of the Giveback Program brings the total premium returned to Mercury's customers to more than $128 million since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Mercury's response to COVID-19, please visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.

