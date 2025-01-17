Mercury Insurance Gives Update on Primary Mission: Helping Policyholders Affected by the Southern California Wildfires

Company Stands With Californians as They Begin Their Rebuilding Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance is providing comprehensive support to its customers impacted by the ongoing Los Angeles area wildfires. The company is prioritizing the timely handling of claims, providing immediate financial support, and helping insureds through the claims process.

Immediate Payments : The company has already begun disbursing additional living expenses and claims payment advances to those affected by the fires.

: The company has already begun disbursing additional living expenses and claims payment advances to those affected by the fires. 24/7 Access to Claims Filing : Customers can easily file a claim through the online portal anytime, day or night. For those needing additional support, the claims hotline is available 24/7 at 800-503-3724.

: Customers can easily file a claim through the online portal anytime, day or night. For those needing additional support, the claims hotline is available 24/7 at 800-503-3724. Personalized Agent Support : Customers who work with a Mercury agent can contact them for one-on-one assistance throughout the claims process.

: Customers who work with a Mercury agent can contact them for one-on-one assistance throughout the claims process. Claims Guide & Checklist : Mercury has provided a detailed step-by-step guide to walk customers through the entire claims process. They also have a helpful checklist for customers working to document the contents of their home.

: Mercury has provided a detailed to walk customers through the entire claims process. They also have a helpful for customers working to document the contents of their home. In-Person Assistance Mercury Insurance Mobile Claims Assistance Center Pop-up: Mercury Insurance will have claims professionals on site at The Shops at Santa Anita, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia , to help customers file claims and answer questions. Check the Mercury Insurance website and social media accounts for updates and availability. California Department of Insurance Workshops : The Commissioner's Office will also host multiple insurance workshops in both Santa Monica and Pasadena , and Mercury will have staff in attendance. The workshops give affected insureds an opportunity to talk with Mercury claims professionals and staff from the CDI. Santa Monica College

Performing Arts Center East Wing

1310 11 th Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Saturday, January 18 th , 2025: 10am to 5pm

Sunday, January 19 th , 2025: 10am to 1pm Pasadena City College

1570 East Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA. 91106

Saturday, January 25 th , 2025: 10am to 5pm

Sunday, January 26 th , 2025: 10am to 1pm Disaster Recovery Centers: The county is also hosting these DRCs, where fire survivors can get assistance with paperwork and get questions answered about relief from FEMA and LA County. Centers are open from 9am to 8pm . Palisades Fire

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico

Los Angeles, CA. 90064 Eaton Fire

Pasadena City College

Community Education Center

3035 East Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA. 91107



