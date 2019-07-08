Mercury Insurance is a 'Best Auto Insurance Company' for 2019, According to Insure.com

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has been named one of Insure.com's top five "Best Auto Insurance Companies" for 2019. The annual list is created based on survey responses from more than 3,100 current personal auto policyholders who were asked to rate their insurer in the categories of value for price, customer service, claims satisfaction, usefulness and ease-of-use of its website and mobile apps, plans to renew and likelihood to recommend to others. This is the third year-in-a-row Mercury has earned this prestigious distinction.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition from our policyholders," said Mercury Insurance President and CEO Gabriel Tirador. "It's true that we offer our customers some of the lowest rates in the industry, but we also provide them with exceptional service. They put a lot of trust in us and we take that responsibility seriously, because the true measure of a company is how they treat their customers in their time of need."

Mercury Insurance provides auto insurance in 11 states through a network of more than 7,000 independent agents.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and business insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

Related Links

http://www.mercuryinsurance.com

