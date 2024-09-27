Mercury Insurance is Ready to Assist Florida Policyholders Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Policyholders can report claims anytime at (800) 503-3724 or via Mercury's automated digital experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance is ready to assist policyholders who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene across the Florida Panhandle area. Customers can report damages and losses anytime through Mercury's claims hotline at (800) 503-3724 or digitally by visiting https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/claims/residence-claim.html.

"We recognize that the recovery process after a hurricane such as Helene can be a difficult and emotional time. However, the Mercury claims team is here for our Florida customers impacted by the severe weather," says Kevin Quinn, Vice President, Auto Claims at Mercury Insurance.

In the aftermath of the storm, impacted policyholders also have the option to initiate a claim seamlessly through Mercury's user-friendly web-based app or via telephone. Those choosing the digital route will be guided through a straightforward process using clear prompts. Mercury's dedicated claims adjusters stand ready to evaluate storm-related damages.

For car owners seeking further guidance on the claims filing process, detailed information can be found at the company's online claims portal. Mercury policyholders should follow these steps to help expedite the process:

Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss at 800-503-3724 or digitally by visiting https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/claims/residence-claim.html

Take a moment to protect your vehicle from further damage.

Be prepared to provide your policy number.

Provide all of your contact information so your adjuster can reach you. It's important that you provide all your phone numbers, even if temporary.

Take account and be prepared to provide a complete description of your damage. Have photos of your damage ready to share with your assigned adjuster.

If available, have any pre-loss photos/videos of your property or its contents ready to share with your adjuster. This will assist your adjuster with the damage evaluation process.

Do not remove any debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Keep records and receipts for additional expenses that were incurred if you were forced to do without your car, and provide copies to your adjuster.

Mercury also provides advice for Floridians on how to begin cleaning up after a hurricane at its resource center: https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/resources/weather/.

Mercury Insurance encourages customers to review their homeowners and auto insurance policies with their local agents on a yearly basis to ensure they have the coverage they need.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

