Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New Sedans to Insure

Mercury Insurance

27 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET

Mazda 2 tops this year's list

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select sedan models are once again some of the most affordable vehicles to purchase and own, including insurance, according to Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading auto insurer in California. Announced today, Mercury Insurance has gathered a list of the most affordable new sedans to insure. The list is designed to help budget conscious consumers find a vehicle that will save them money on insurance.

Mercury's research and development team examined 2023 model year (MY) sedans that are available at car dealerships today to compile this list1.

"One of the most important aspects when researching your ideal vehicle is to consider the total cost of ownership, in which insurance plays an important part," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "Plenty of vehicles are known to have lower repair costs, which means they could also cost less to insure. Mercury has put together this list to help savvy consumers know where the best savings can be found."

The top-ten list for new sedans, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is the:

  • Chevrolet Spark
  • Mazda 2
  • VW Golf
  • Hyundai Accent
  • Toyota Prius Prime
  • Mitsubishi Mirage
  • Volvo S90
  • Mazda 3
  • Nissan Versa
  • Kia Rio

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

1 Mercury Insurance developed the list based on full coverage premium (BI, PD, COMP, COLL, MP, UMBI and UMPD) for a hypothetical driver with average factors for each rating element. 

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

