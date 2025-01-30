Mercury Insurance Offers Essential Winter Car Preparation Tips

Ensure your vehicle is ready to handle colder weather and challenging road conditions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter approaches, drivers face potential challenges like icy roads, freezing temperatures and reduced visibility. Taking steps to winterize your car can help ensure your safety and prevent costly repairs. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has compiled a list of essential winter car maintenance tips to help drivers navigate the season with confidence.

"Winter weather brings unique hazards that can impact your vehicle's performance and your safety on the road," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Property Claims for Mercury Insurance. "Taking preventive measures now will not only prepare your car for the season but also give you peace of mind during harsh conditions."

Check Your Battery: Cold temperatures can reduce your battery's power. Have your battery tested to ensure it's fully charged, and inspect terminals for corrosion. Replace old or weak batteries before winter begins.





Cold temperatures can reduce your battery's power. Have your battery tested to ensure it's fully charged, and inspect terminals for corrosion. Replace old or weak batteries before winter begins. Inspect Your Tires: Ensure your tires have sufficient tread and are properly inflated, as cold weather can lower tire pressure. In areas with heavy snowfall, consider switching to winter tires for better traction.





Ensure your tires have sufficient tread and are properly inflated, as cold weather can lower tire pressure. In areas with heavy snowfall, consider switching to winter tires for better traction. Top Off Fluids: Refill windshield washer fluid with a winter-grade solution that won't freeze in subzero temperatures. Check and top off other fluids, such as engine oil, coolant and brake fluid, as needed.





Refill windshield washer fluid with a winter-grade solution that won't freeze in subzero temperatures. Check and top off other fluids, such as engine oil, coolant and brake fluid, as needed. Test Your Brakes: Properly functioning brakes are essential for navigating icy roads. Have a mechanic inspect your brake pads and rotors for wear and address any issues promptly.





Properly functioning brakes are essential for navigating icy roads. Have a mechanic inspect your brake pads and rotors for wear and address any issues promptly. Replace Wiper Blades: Visibility is key during winter storms. Replace worn wiper blades and ensure your defrosters and heaters are functioning properly to keep windows clear.





Visibility is key during winter storms. Replace worn wiper blades and ensure your defrosters and heaters are functioning properly to keep windows clear. Check Your Lights: Shorter days mean more driving in the dark. Test your headlights, brake lights and turn signals to ensure they are all in working order. Replace any burnt out bulbs immediately.





Shorter days mean more driving in the dark. Test your headlights, brake lights and turn signals to ensure they are all in working order. Replace any burnt out bulbs immediately. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Carry a winter emergency kit that includes essentials such as a flashlight, jumper cables, blankets, water, non-perishable snacks, a first aid kit and a small shovel.

"Taking the time to prepare your vehicle for winter can help you avoid accidents and breakdowns when temperatures drop," added Lee. "It's also a good opportunity to review your auto insurance policy to make sure you're fully covered for the season ahead."

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

