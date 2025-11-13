Mercury Insurance Offers Ways to Keep Thanksgiving Celebrations Safe and Joyful

Tips to Protect Your Loved Ones and Home

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving fills homes with food, family and gratitude — but a busy kitchen working overtime to get dinner on the table between football games and growling bellies also means a higher risk of cooking fires. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) wants the day to end with celebration, not cleanup, and is sharing simple tips to help keep every kitchen safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), an estimated 1,446 home cooking fires were reported on Thanksgiving Day in 2023 — a 388% increase over the daily average. Unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor to Thanksgiving Day fires and fire deaths.

"These simple precautions can keep your annual Thanksgiving celebration from turning into a tragedy," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President of National Property Claims at Mercury Insurance. "Taking a few easy steps can help make the day one of celebration and family togetherness."

In addition to never leaving cooking food unattended and establishing a three-foot kid-free zone, Mercury offers these fire and burn prevention tips:

Avoid wearing loose clothing. Wear short or close-fitting sleeves to prevent them from catching fire.





Wear short or close-fitting sleeves to prevent them from catching fire. Keep flammable items away from heat. Store oven mitts, towels and paper bags away from the stove and oven.





Store oven mitts, towels and paper bags away from the stove and oven. Always cook with a lid besides your pan. If a small grease fire starts, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan, then turn off the burner. Do not remove the lid and let the pan cool.





If a small grease fire starts, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan, then turn off the burner. Do not remove the lid and let the pan cool. Have a fire extinguisher and smoke alarms ready. Make sure they're installed, working properly and that you know how to use them.





Make sure they're installed, working properly and that you know how to use them. Be extra careful with turkey fryers. Use them outdoors, far from your house, and follow all manufacturer instructions.

It's easy to get distracted during Thanksgiving with family, friends and multiple dishes cooking at once, not to mention the football games. However, these distractions can quickly lead to a dangerous situation during what should be a joyful holiday.

"These tips are intended to protect the things that matter most: your loved ones and your home," continued Lee. "A few precautions ahead of time will help keep everyone safe."

