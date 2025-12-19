Mercury Insurance Shares 5 Last Minute Gifts That Put Driver Safety First This Holiday Season

Because the Best Gifts Don't Just Shine — They Protect

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect holiday gift for the driver in your life doesn't have to mean another novelty air freshener or gadget destined for the glove box graveyard. This year, Mercury Insurance is steering shoppers toward gifts that deliver peace of mind long after the wrapping paper is gone.

From everyday safety upgrades to emergency must-haves, these car-centric gifts can help drivers stay protected on the road — while potentially reducing risk, stress and insurance claims along the way. Here are five last minute gifts for your favorite driver, plus a bonus, in case five isn't enough.

1. Portable Jump Starter (with Built-In Flashlight)

Why it matters: Dead batteries are one of the most common roadside issues — especially in colder weather. A compact jump starter can get drivers moving without waiting for help.

Price: $60–$120

$60–$120 Where to buy: Amazon, Costco, AutoZone, Best Buy

2. High-Quality Dash Cam

Why it matters: Dash cams can provide critical documentation after an accident and help clarify what really happened when accounts differ.

Price: $80–$200

$80–$200 Where to buy: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart

3. Winter Emergency Car Kit

Why it matters: Even in warmer states, breakdowns happen. A well-stocked kit — jumper cables, reflective vest, flashlight, first-aid supplies — can be a lifesaver.

Price: $30–$75

$30–$75 Where to buy: Amazon, AAA, Target

4. Blind-Spot Mirror Set or Parking Sensors

Why it matters: Small tech upgrades can significantly improve visibility and help prevent low-speed collisions in parking lots and tight spaces.

Price: $10–$50

$10–$50 Where to buy: Amazon, AutoZone, Pep Boys

5. Steering Wheel Lock or GPS Tracker

Why it matters: Vehicle theft continues to rise nationwide. Visible deterrents and tracking tools can stop theft — or help recover a vehicle faster.

Price:

Steering wheel lock: $30–$70



GPS tracker: $25–$100 (plus subscription, if applicable)

Where to buy: Amazon, Best Buy, AutoZone

Bonus: Trunk Organizer with Safety Essentials

Why it matters: Loose items can become hazards in a crash. A trunk organizer keeps emergency gear secure and accessible when it's needed most.

Price: $20–$40

$20–$40 Where to buy: Amazon, Target, Walmart

"The holidays are about caring for the people we love, and that includes helping them stay safe on the road," said Justin Yoshizawa. "Thoughtful car gifts that focus on safety and preparedness can make a real difference, not just during the holidays, but all year long."

