Mercury Insurance's New Mobile App Offers Customers Easy Access to Their Auto Insurance Accounts

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecting with Mercury Insurance just got easier – the company today announced that it has launched a mobile app, which is currently available for its auto insurance policyholders.

"Consumers are accustomed to using mobile apps for everything from shopping and entertainment to banking transactions and bill payment," said Lance Thompson, director of customer experience at Mercury Insurance. "We wanted to enhance the experience of being a Mercury auto insurance customer by offering a more convenient option for them to access their policy documents, I.D. cards and even pay their bills whenever the need arises."

All Mercury customers with a smartphone device who download the app will be able to:

Securely log into their account using biometrics, which means no fumbling with usernames and passwords

Get instant access to their digital insurance I.D. cards

Quickly and securely pay their bills

Contact their agent or Mercury's customer service team with the touch of a button

Connect to roadside assistance 24/7

The Mercury Insurance app is free to users and is available for download in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

