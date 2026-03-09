Mercy Medical Center Launches The Mercy Medcast - New Podcast Featuring Health Experts, Inspiring Stories, and a Touch of Medical Fun

BALTIMORE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Medical Center has announced the launch of its first-ever podcast, The Mercy Medcast, a 30-45 minute program featuring Mercy physicians and healthcare providers sharing medical expertise, personal stories, and practical health insights—all with a touch of personality and fun.

(Left) Pediatrician Dr. Ashanti Woods, Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, is interviewed by (Right) Mercy Medcast host Dan Collins.

Presented by Mercy's award-winning team of physicians, The Mercy Medcast offers listeners engaging discussions on a variety of health and wellness topics—straight from the experts. Drawing inspiration from the Mercy Blog, the podcast and blog will cross-promote, giving audiences both in-depth written insights and lively, personal conversations.

Each episode features a Mercy physician discussing a condition or issue within their specialty—ranging from orthopedics, gynecology, and digestive health to oncology, lifestyle medicine, and preventive care.

In addition to these featured discussions, The Mercy Medcast includes several creative segments that bring out the human side of medicine and give listeners a closer look at the doctors behind the stethoscope:

TELL ME A STORY – A reflective moment where the physician shares a personal or memorable anecdote from medical school, residency, or practice.

– A reflective moment where the physician shares a personal or memorable anecdote from medical school, residency, or practice. DOC SPOT – A lightning round that "puts the doc on the spot," with questions in categories such as Anatomy, Pharmacology, Famous Medical Breakthroughs, and Oddball Medical Facts—all customized to the provider's specialty.

– A lightning round that "puts the doc on the spot," with questions in categories such as Anatomy, Pharmacology, Famous Medical Breakthroughs, and Oddball Medical Facts—all customized to the provider's specialty. THIS OR THAT – A quick, entertaining game in which the physician must choose between two related choices such as "scrubs or white coat", "hospital cafeteria or packed lunch", etc.

"Our goal is to educate, engage, and inspire," said Ryan O'Doherty, Mercy's Senior Vice President of External Affairs. "The Mercy Medcast allows listeners to connect with our physicians in a new way—not just as leading experts in their fields, but as people with stories, humor, and a deep commitment to care."

Each episode begins and ends with original music by Billy McComiskey, an acclaimed Irish accordionist and composer. A Baltimore resident known internationally for his mastery of the East Galway style, McComiskey brings a distinctive and uplifting sound to the podcast's opening and closing themes.

Episodes of The Mercy Medcast may be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released twice a month. The podcasts will also be video recorded by Zinnia Films and made available on Mercy's website and Youtube channel-MERCY MEDCAST.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from the city's Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for excellence in women's health care, orthopedics, cancer, digestive health, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center.

For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, follow @MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

