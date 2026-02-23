MERCY MEDICAL CENTER'S NURSING EXCELLENCE AGAIN HONORED WITH PRESTIGIOUS MAGNET® RECOGNITION

"Magnet status 'with distinction' is reserved for hospitals that exceed even the rigorous standards required for Magnet designation, essentially an honors category within the Magnet program," Dr. Maine said.

The elite status is indicated by validated empirical data and typically reserved for only a small fraction of Magnet organizations — often cited as fewer than about 1%–8% depending on the source/hospital population.

"Institutions that achieve this level are considered the very top performers among all Magnet-designated hospitals, demonstrating exceptionally high performance in nursing excellence," said Stacey Brull, Mercy vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Mercy first earned the Magnet credential in 2011 when it first joined a select group of about 400 of nearly 6,000 U.S. healthcare organizations, then re-earned the designation in 2016, again in 2021 and now in 2026.

"On behalf of the Sisters of Mercy, the Board of Trustees and the Senior Leadership team, congratulations to Stacey Brull and the entire Mercy nursing division for being officially recognized as among the very best in the nation," Dr. Maine added.

Magnet recognition has become the gold standard for nursing excellence and is taken into consideration when the public judges healthcare organizations. In fact, U.S. News & World Report's annual showcase of "America's Best Hospitals" – which has noted Mercy among the nation's finest -- includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

"There are 923 registered nurses serving patients in 32 units at Mercy, and every nurse is dedicated to delivering quality care in a compassionate setting. Earning Magnet status with distinction is further evidence of our staff's commitment to our patients, their families and to the communities they serve," Brull said.

The process for achieving Magnet status includes a rigorous evaluation of nursing policies, practices and procedures to ensure they are consistent with national benchmark standards. In addition, the process includes a 3-day site visit from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which took place earlier this year in January 2026. A team of Magnet surveyors met with patients, hospital staff and community partners to assess the quality of nursing care delivered by Mercy nurses.

Magnet recognition has been shown to provide specific benefits to hospitals and their communities, including:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help, and receipt of discharge information;

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue;

Higher job satisfaction among nurses; and

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave position.

"Since the hospital's founding by the Sisters of Mercy more than 150 years ago, nursing excellence has remained at the heart of our mission. It is so very gratifying to see our nurses recognized for their skill, caring at bedside and the spirit of mercy they share with patients and their families every day," said Sr. Helen Amos, RSM, Executive Chair, MHS Board of Trustees.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care as well as orthopedics, cancer and digestive health among other medical disciplines. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine as well as the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

