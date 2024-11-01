MERGING NATURAL BEAUTY AND CULTURAL HERITAGE OF WEST NUSA TENGGARA, THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS THE SIRA, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT & SPA, LOMBOK

The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok ushers guests to embark on a transformative journey into the traditions, heritage, and sublime landscapes of Lombok

LOMBOK, Indonesia, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Luxury Collection announces the highly anticipated opening of The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok. Nestled in the heart of West Nusa Tenggara province in Indonesia, the resort is just a 90-minute drive from Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport. A living cultural expression of the beloved destination, the resort beautifully embodies Lombok's history, culture, and indigenous traditions, offering global explorers unique and authentic experiences, as well as direct access to the sprawling sands of Sire Beach. With its debut, The Sira in Lombok joins an ensemble of Luxury Collection properties in Indonesia as the third jewel, alongside the iconic The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua in Bali and the enchanting TA'AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Labuan Bajo. Each property offers an immersive experience uniquely crafted to showcase the mesmerizing beauty, indigenous culture, and spirit of Indonesia's most treasured destinations.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Lombok, a property that exemplifies our brand's commitment to delivering rare, unforgettable experiences in the world's most captivating destinations," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "The resort is set to become Lombok's newest gem, drawing on the island's rich history, vibrant contemporary culture, and breathtaking natural beauty."

The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok is framed by the shores of a luminous white-sand beach overlooking the majestic Mount Agung. Beyond the grounds, Tiu Kelep Waterfall, Bayan Old Mosque, and Sukarara Weaving Village await discovery and exploration. Set to make a bold and luxurious design statement on the island of Lombok, the hotel interiors were conceptualized by IU Design. The design studio ensured that the resort honored the island's rich heritage and strong sense of place while reimagining luxury with a modern touch. Throughout the property, local craftsmanship is showcased with handwoven tenun ikat fabrics from Lombok and intricately detailed solid teak lattice walls from Java.

Drawing inspiration from Lombok's natural beauty and cultural heritage, the architecture seamlessly integrates with its surroundings, creating a serene hideaway where guests can unwind amidst the soothing embrace of nature. To imbue a warm and inviting ambiance throughout, the hotel's design incorporates wooden materials, complemented by ocean breeze and natural light that gently illuminates each corner, enhancing the sense of comfort and tranquillity.

The resort features 46 beautifully appointed suites and 14 pool villas, showcasing modern luxury with a sophisticated blend of contemporary interiors. For a truly unique stay, the palatial 1,400 square meter Beach House is a spectacular villa with three bedrooms, that opens to a private, blue-tiled plunge pool, with direct beach access. It can be transformed into one of Lombok's most beautiful venues for weddings and intimate celebrations. For the ultimate retreat, The Sira's crowning jewel; the Presidential Suite, is a two-story sanctuary with a full-sized rooftop infinity pool and three bedrooms, set in 1,000 sqm of living space.

For epicureans, the resort offers an inviting exploration of diverse culinary specialties across its three restaurants and bar. At The Island's Table, the all-day dining restaurant, guests can enjoy an array of delectable delicacies for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sija, the outdoor eatery by the pool, offers Asian specialities, while Medsa showcases Mediterranean flavors with a selection of Italian, Greek, and other fine cuisines, crafted from Lombok's finest ingredients from both land and sea. Glassary, the bar, offers a decadent cocktail menu inspired by local spirits, providing a glamorous backdrop for a refined aperitif or an indulgent nightcap, paired with small bites. Each cocktail is thoughtfully crafted and served in vibrant glassware, reflecting the colors and light of the Spectrum, creating a captivating visual and sensory experience.

Guests can stay active with an invigorating workout in the 24/7 Fitness Center, or swim in the two-level, 70-meter outdoor infinity pool, set against a stunning ocean backdrop. For the ultimate indulgence, The Spa offers five private rooms where guests can experience the restorative powers of Indonesia's herbal treatments. For those seeking a unique escape, an outdoor spa oasis provides a tranquil retreat. Drawing on century-old remedies and blends, expert therapists offer locally inspired therapeutic spa treatments with rare aromatic oils and herbs designed to rejuvenate both the mind and body.

For private events in an idyllic setting, The Sira is perfectly suited to host all occasions, from business meetings to celebrations. The dedicated event space accommodates up to 100 guests and is equipped with modern audio visual technology, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for guests.

"At The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that harmoniously blends Lombok's natural beauty with unparalleled luxury and service," said Harish Nair, the General Manager of The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok. "Our dedicated team ensures that every aspect of your stay is attended to with the utmost care and attention. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to make your visit unforgettable and to immerse you in the unique charm and rich culture of Lombok."

For more information and reservations, please visit www.thesiralombok.com.

