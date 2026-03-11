Merit Financial Advisors Partners with Yeomans Consulting Group; Expands Presence in Atlanta

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families as well as those navigating life transitions, announced today that it has acquired Yeomans Consulting Group, Inc. ("Yeomans"), a Marietta, Georgia-based wealth management firm, adding approximately $434 million in assets under management.

Founded by the firm's CEO Randy Yeomans and now co-owned by President Nicholas Yeomans, the firm has built a strong reputation in Marietta through its scalable advisory platform, experienced team, and proven marketing engine with a focus on education-driven outreach. The partnership provides Yeomans with accelerated growth, operational stability, and support. Both Randy and Nicholas will assume new roles as Wealth Manager and Partner. They'll be joined by their operations, compliance, and client service teams.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to strategic growth and the continued expansion of our partnership with SEI," said Tyler Vernon, Managing Principal. "Yeomans has built an impressive advisory business with strong leadership continuity across generations. We're excited to support their next chapter of expansion, providing enhanced capabilities for their clients and ongoing growth opportunities for their staff."

This marks Merit's fifty-sixth acquisition, following last month's acquisition of Glenn Co, LLC, which added approximately $208 million in total assets and established the firm's seventh office in Pennsylvania.

"After decades of building the firm, it was important to put a long-term structure in place that supports our clients and team well into the future," said Randy. "This partnership allows us to strengthen that foundation while remaining true to the disciplined client focused approach that has guided us from the beginning."

Nicholas added, "We're looking forward to becoming part of Merit's talented and fast-growing organization. As we continue our rapid growth in the Metro Atlanta area, Merit provides strong infrastructure and a phenomenal team to partner with. Our cultures aligned perfectly. Both our clients and our team are going to be stronger in this partnership."

The transaction was finalized on March 6, 2026. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 55 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $24.69 billion in assets as of January 1, 2026 ($17.86 billion in advisory, $2.73 billion in brokerage assets, $2.3 billion in retirement assets, $1.8 billion in ESOP). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.ConstellationWealthCapital.com.

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors