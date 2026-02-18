Merit Financial Advisors Partners with GlennCo, LLC, Adding a Seventh Office in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families as well as those navigating life transitions, announced today that it has acquired GlennCo, LLC, a Newtown, Pennsylvania-based wealth management firm, adding approximately $208 million in total assets.

The partnership expands Merit's presence in Bucks County and marks its seventh office in Pennsylvania. GlennCo has experienced significant growth over the past three years, expanding both its wealth advisory team and office space, and is well-positioned to continue that momentum. By joining Merit, GlennCo will be able to accelerate its next phase of growth through the firm's expertise, technological resources, and broad offering of client solutions. Merit will gain a thriving practice known for strong client relationships and comprehensive financial guidance, including tax planning, retirement strategies, estate planning, risk management, and business financial services.

The acquisition was sourced through Merit Regional Directors and Partners Ryan Evans and Nick Wilkins, who joined the firm through its acquisition of Blueprint Wealth Advisors in November of last year. Glenn Cohen, Owner and Wealth Manager of GlennCo, will join Merit as a Wealth Manager, along with his entire team.

"GlennCo has built a thriving practice over the last 20 years," said Ryan. "Their growth, commitment to objective planning, and client-first approach make them an excellent fit for Merit as we expand our presence in the Newtown area."

This marks Merit's fifty-fifth acquisition, following the recent acquisition of TL Financial Group, which added approximately $213 million in total assets and established the firm's first office in Michigan.

"As GlennCo has continued to grow, this partnership represents an important milestone for our team and our clients," said Glenn. "What mattered most to us was finding a partner that would allow our team to continue delivering the same level of service our clients know and trust. Merit brings the scale and support to help us grow, while keeping the client experience at the center of everything we do."

GlennCo joins Merit from Commonwealth, marking Merit's fourth acquisition from the broker-dealer. Other Commonwealth acquisitions include TL Financial Group, Blueprint Wealth Advisors, and Global Wealth Advisors. The transaction was finalized on February 6, 2026. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 55 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $24.69 billion in assets as of January 1, 2026 ($17.86 billion in advisory, $2.73 billion in brokerage assets, $2.3 billion in retirement assets, $1.8 billion in ESOP). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.ConstellationWealthCapital.com.

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors