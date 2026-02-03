Merit Financial Advisors Partners with TL Financial Group and Establishes First Office in Michigan

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today that it has acquired TL Financial Group ("TL"). The acquisition marks Merit's first office in Michigan and expands the firm's presence into the Detroit metropolitan area, adding approximately $217 million in total assets.

Based in Southgate, Michigan, TL provides comprehensive wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals, pre-retirees, and retirees, with a strong focus on in-depth financial, estate, and tax planning. Known for providing high-level service to clients and its planning expertise, TL will gain access to expanded growth opportunities for its team, as well as resources and capabilities not previously available through Commonwealth, its current broker-dealer.

Merit continues to attract advisors transitioning from Commonwealth, including Alex Hansen, the firm's new Chief Advisor Success Officer, as well as Blueprint Wealth Advisors and Global Wealth Advisors. Tony LaJeunesse, Founder and President of TL, will join Merit as Wealth Manager, Area Director, and Partner, along with his team.

"Expanding into a new state isn't just about the geography; it's about having the right people in place," said Zach Mersberger, Managing Principal and Partner at Merit. "TL's team is deeply rooted in the Detroit area community and brings deep planning expertise, long-term client relationships, and a client-first culture. This is precisely the type of firm we look for as we thoughtfully introduce Merit to new markets."

This marks Merit's fifty-fourth acquisition following the recent acquisition of SSC Wealth, LLC, which enhanced the firm's platform through a strategic advisor-CPA partnership and added $259.6 million in assets.

"I'm incredibly excited about this next chapter and what it means for the families we serve," said Tony. "As our team has grown, it became clear that partnering with a firm that shares our values was the right next step. Merit provides the resources and infrastructure that allow our team to remain focused on delivering thoughtful planning and disciplined investment guidance. Together, this partnership strengthens our ability to support our clients for the years ahead."

The transaction was finalized on January 23, 2026, and was advised by M&A consultants Austin Moon and Jeff Nash of Bridgemark Strategies, an M&A consulting firm specializing exclusively in the wealth management industry. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 55 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $24.69 billion in assets as of January 1, 2026 ($17.86 billion in advisory, $2.73 billion in brokerage assets, $2.3 billion in retirement assets, $1.8B in ESOP). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.ConstellationWealthCapital.com.

