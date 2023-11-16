Meritage Jewelers Chooses Jewelers Mutual® Insurtech Solution to Transform the Customer Experience

News provided by

Jewelers Mutual Group

16 Nov, 2023, 13:54 ET

New Luxsurance® technology allows the jewelry retailer to extend cutting-edge conveniences to customers for instant connectivity to their jewelry collections and jewelry protection

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritage Jewelers has announced Jewelers Mutual® Group as its business solution provider of choice to enhance the customer experience with the LUX Digital Vault® mobile app. Using the cloud-based Luxsurance® platform, the LUX Digital Vault is the cutting-edge insurtech solution redefining the way customers protect their jewelry purchases and stay connected to their collections, and their trusted jeweler—all in the palm of their hand.

Continue Reading
Luxsurance, powered by Jewelers Mutual, revolutionizes the way you document and manage your valuable possessions, including jewelry.
Luxsurance, powered by Jewelers Mutual, revolutionizes the way you document and manage your valuable possessions, including jewelry.

With the LUX Digital Vault app, today's jewelry customers enjoy an effortless way to upload images and information about their jewelry and receive an instant quote directly from Jewelers Mutual for comprehensive insurance coverage. As a bonus, through the app, Jewelers Mutual provides a special 15-day offer so customers can safeguard their new purchase while evaluating their insurance needs. Plus, there is no up-front payment required to activate this special offer, further simplifying the process for customers to wear their jewelry without worry when leaving the store.

"We are thrilled to join with Jewelers Mutual and offer our customers the LUX Digital Vault," said Mark Motes, owner of Meritage Jewelers. "It adds credibility for our customers to know we're working with jewelry insurance experts, and we get to bring the 'cool factor' to the next generation of jewelry shoppers."

The LUX Digital Vault app is part of Jewelers Mutual's ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for the jewelry industry. With 110 years of experience protecting jewelry businesses, the company established itself as a trusted advisor, insurer and solutions provider for jewelers and customers alike.

"We are excited to welcome Meritage Jewelers to our network of jewelers using the LUX Digital Vault," said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "By offering this free app, they demonstrate their commitment to their customers and to the jewelry industry as a whole."

Both Meritage Jewelers and Jewelers Mutual share a common vision and are dedicated to elevating the love of jewelry and providing the best possible experience for their customers. With the LUX Digital Vault, customers have peace of mind knowing their jewelry is protected, and Meritage Jewelers can continue to offer the exceptional service they are known for.

"Jewelers Mutual is setting new standards in technology, and by offering this app to our customers, we are confident it will not only meet but exceed their expectations and ensure their continued loyalty," said Motes.

ABOUT MERITAGE JEWELERS
Meritage Jewelers represents dedication and nobility with a focus on bridal and engagement jewelry as well as carefully selected fine jewelry collections. Their team has a passion for their products, the jewelry industry, and most importantly, their customers. Meritage Jewelers will do everything they can to ensure their customers experience the best that the jewelry industry has to offer. Customers count on Meritage to celebrate all of life's finest moments. To learn more, visit meritagejewelers.com.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP
Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group

Also from this source

Jewelers Mutual® Expands Counseling Benefit Globally

Jewelers Mutual® Expands Counseling Benefit Globally

Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced the expansion...
Jewelers Mutual® Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner List

Jewelers Mutual® Named to Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner List

Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced it has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.