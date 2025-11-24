Merlot Marketing Shines at the 2025 PRSA Influence Awards

California Capital Chapter of the PRSA recognizes Merlot Marketing with 6 awards for outstanding client storytelling

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Capital Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA CCC) hosted its 11th Annual Influence Awards on October 16, 2025, at Vizcaya Sacramento. The evening brought together some of the region's most talented communications professionals to honor exceptional creativity, storytelling, and results across 18 categories. Emceed by Emmy Award–winning producer and journalist Carolina Estrada, the celebration spotlighted 84 standout campaigns representing the very best of Sacramento's thriving communications community.

The Merlot Marketing team accepts 6 awards for outstanding client work, including an Influence Award in the Special Events category for Empava at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show.

Merlot Marketing was among the agencies recognized for its outstanding work, earning an Influence Award in the Special Events category for "Empava KBIS 2025," a campaign that brought the client's brand story to life on one of the industry's biggest stages. The agency also received multiple Merit Awards, including honors in the Audiovisual category for the "Delta Regional Monitoring Program (DRMP)," Collateral Materials/Publications for "CAHP Credit Union: Bank with the Badges™," Internal Communication Campaigns for "Sac Sewer Media Training," and Media Relations for both "NaturVet–All-in-One Multivitamin" and "Swedencare Crunchy Dental Bites." Together, these recognitions highlight Merlot's commitment to strategy, storytelling, and results that move brands from good to great.

"Our team pours heart, hustle, and teamwork into everything we do," said Debi Hammond, Founder + CEO of Merlot Marketing. "These awards are not just a reflection of our creativity; they represent the trust our clients place in us to help tell their stories in ways that inspire connection and deliver measurable impact. When our clients win, we win, and that's what drives us every day."

Looking ahead, Merlot Marketing remains committed to its mission of delivering passion, creativity, and results to every client, anchored by its proprietary REDiscover™ process: a proven framework that blends insight, creativity, and passion to capture both the mind and the heart. Whether supporting partners in the home and building space or expanding into new industries, Merlot continues to deliver integrated campaigns that make a lasting impression. The agency's culture of fearless innovation ensures one thing: the best is yet to come.

About Merlot Marketing

Promoting brands throughout North America and Canada for more than 20 years, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency specializing in consumer goods and the home and building products category. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Services include public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Discover the agency's passion, creativity and results at https://merlotmarketing.com.

SOURCE Merlot Marketing Inc