MERRELL® ADDS TRAIL RUNNER REID BURROWS TO ELITE GLOBAL ATHLETE ROSTER

ROCKFORD, Mich., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, announced today professional runner Reid Burrows has joined its international trail team.

Burrows is an ultrarunner from Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick, Canada. With an endurance background in triathlons, Burrows started professionally trail running in 2019 and has since earned multiple podiums in North America.

"Being able to represent Merrell in the Canadian and U.S. trail running communities has ignited a spark in me and I could not be more grateful for everything running has gifted me," said Burrows. "I'm an advocate for believing in yourself, chasing big dreams, and learning from failure, and I hope I am able to inspire others to do to the same."

Burrows' latest races and podiums include:

First at the 2022 Herring 20k Run in Mascarene, New Brunswick

Run in First at the 2022 Sulphur Springs 50km in Ancaster, Ontario

First at the 2022 Rugged Racoon 25km Night Race in St. Mary's, Ontario

Eighth at the 2022 Run Rabbit Run 100- Mile Race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

in First at the 2019 Conquer the Canuck 12-Hour National Championship in Cambridge, Ontario

Burrows joins Merrell's roster of world-class athletes, including Ragna Debats (Netherlands and Spain), Rachel Tomajczyk (United States), Sanna and Lina El Kott (Sweden), and more.

"Reid is setting a new pace by challenging himself to professionally compete as an athlete in both countries," said Merrell Marketing Manager Jessenia Flores. "Our trail athlete team has an unbeatable global presence and I'm eager to see how this program continues to evolve."

Merrell's athletes also play a key role in research and development through the Merrell Test Lab (MTL) – the brand's in-house product incubator. MTL is home to the brand's most innovative, disruptive shoes made for elite trail runners that are lab-validated and athlete-tested.

Burrows currently runs in the MTL Long Sky 2, known for its ability to withstand the ever-changing elements, quick-dry design, and featured in TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022 list. He plans to run in the MTL Skyfire 2 – launching globally in April 2023 – a lightweight, agile trail running shoe with extreme use capability and able to withstand vertical mountain race environments.

In 2023, Burrows is slated to race in the Canyons Endurance Runs, Leadville Trail Marathon, Silver Rush 50 Miler, and the Ultra-Trail Harricana of Canada 80k.

"Trail running has had a tremendous impact on my life as it's helped me overcome mental health struggles. Now, I want to run far and inspire others to pursue their passions," said Burrows.

Burrows stays involved with the running community by sharing talks on mental health, participating in group runs throughout his travels and volunteering at races.

