Merrell Continues to Grow Trail Category; Enlists Professional Runner Coree Woltering to Team

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, announced it has signed ultra-runner Coree Woltering as an athlete in 2024. Woltering is set to join the ranks of Merrell's professional team, bringing his exceptional talent, passion and dedication to the brand.

The addition of Woltering reinforces Merrell's dedication to fostering a diverse and dynamic team of athletes who embody the brand's ethos. Woltering will inspire outdoor enthusiasts worldwide to embark on their own trail adventures and rigorously test, refine and create products that continue to push the boundaries in the trail run space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coree to Merrell, as his dedication to running, incredible talent and authenticity resonates with us," said Merrell Vice President of Brand Marketing Lindsey Lindemulder. "His passion for the outdoors, commitment to excellence and unique contributions to the running community makes him an invaluable addition to our team. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of outdoor performance."

Woltering, recognized for his impressive feats in the world of ultra-running, has tackled some of the toughest trail races globally. From setting fastest known time records on the Ice Age Trail to competing in Eco Challenge Fiji 2019, Woltering's relentless spirit aligns with Merrell's commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing challenges in the outdoors. He has been running in the Agility Peak 5 while testing out the Merrell Test Lab (MTL) Long Sky 2 and its new Matryx edition.

"People have been sleeping on Merrell, I'm ecstatic to share the next step in my journey as a trail runner with the brand and be a part of that reawakening," said Woltering. "Merrell's dedication to inclusivity, quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with my values as a runner, and I look forward to achieving new heights together. Plus, I will always be a Midwestern kid at heart so it feels like I'm going back to my roots."

As Merrell continues to drive innovation and performance in outdoor footwear, the brand has also signed Sara Aranda, Morgan Elliott and Mercedes Siegle-Gaither for 2024 – who each set fastest known times (FKTs) as part of the brand's athlete search competition in September 2023 wearing the MTL Skyfire 2.

MTL is the brand's in-house product incubator where its most technical and category disruptive innovations are conceived. The MTL collection is lab verified and athlete validated – working with athletes worldwide on rigorous prototype testing to refine and create products that continue to push the boundaries in the outdoor space.

