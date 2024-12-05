MERRELL ANNOUNCES NOREEN NAROO-PUCCI AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

The brand-building, global leader will support product vision, strategy and innovation

ROCKFORD, Mich., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell, the world's leading hiking and outdoor footwear brand, announced it has welcomed Noreen Naroo-Pucci as Chief Product Officer. With a distinguished design career, Naroo-Pucci brings a wealth of creativity, leadership and business acumen to the hike, trail run and lifestyle footwear brand.

As a global thinker and executive with multi-cultural experience, Naroo-Pucci will apply her skills to Merrell's expansion as a lifestyle brand. Merrell's strategic move into the lifestyle segment caters to the growing demand for versatile footwear that seamlessly transitions from outdoor adventures to everyday urban life. The brand is tapping into a trend where consumers seek products that support an active, outdoor-inspired lifestyle, even in their daily routines.

"Merrell is a brand that understands the evolving outdoor space and is dedicated to building strong, purposeful footwear, and I am thrilled to work with the talented team to create innovative products to empower our consumers," said Naroo-Pucci.

Naroo-Pucci's experience spans more than three decades in brand creative excellence. Her specialties include design across performance and sport lifestyle products, brand creative and product storytelling, leading and building teams of world-class designers, establishing conceptual direction and product development knowledge.

"We're excited to have Noreen join us," said Merrell Global Brand President Janice Tennant. "From her depth of experience working globally across great brands, her passion for innovation and elevating design and a commitment to building high performing teams, she is going to help us continue to modernize the brand in order to attract the next generation of outdoor consumers."

Naroo-Pucci was most recently the Chief Product Officer at Mizzen+Main, a young menswear brand. Her robust career also includes serving as the Senior Vice President of Design, Menswear – North America for Calvin Klein and eleven years at Under Armour as Senior Creative Director and Vice President of Global Design Engine.

"I'm eager to bring my passion for product to Merrell as I lead with vision and integrity as we bring style and functionality in everyday urban settings," said Naroo-Pucci.

Naroo-Pucci is dedicated to supporting the next generation of designers. She has invested time in teaching at MICA at John Hopkins University, The New School at Parsons School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology and serving on two design school boards in inner city Baltimore.

To learn more about Merrell, visit merrell.com.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to explore the outdoors confidently. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors.

