Merrell Partners with PA-C to Prescribe Vitamin D, Getting Outside on National Take a Hike Day

Merrell

08 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

Merrell calls for consumers to get outside with "Maximize the D" campaign

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, is celebrating National Take a Hike Day, Nov. 17, by encouraging people to embrace the great outdoors, connect with nature, and prioritize their health by maximizing their vitamin D intake*. Approximately five to 30 minutes of sun exposure daily usually leads to sufficient vitamin D synthesis, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Take a Hike Prescription
To emphasize the importance of vitamin D and outdoor activity, Merrell has enlisted the expertise of Physician Assistant Leila Nabavi, PA-C, a renowned medical blogger and advocate for healthy living out of San Francisco, Cali. The campaign – coined "Maximize the D" – comes to life in a social play, with witty and punchy Instagram posts and a partnership with Nabavi.

"Vitamin D is crucial for overall health. It's not only essential for strong bones but also plays a significant role in maintaining a robust immune system," said Nabavi. "Spending time outdoors on National Take a Hike Day is a fantastic way to ensure you're getting enough vitamin D while enjoying the benefits of moving your body and the beauty of nature."

Vitamin D is essential for maintaining strong bones and a healthy immune system. It's no secret that spending time outdoors, particularly in the sun, is one of the most effective ways to increase vitamin D levels. To make the most of National Take a Hike Day, Merrell and Nabavi recommend the following:

  • Choose the right footwear: Ensure you're equipped with the best hiking shoes or boots to provide support, stability, and comfort on your hiking adventure. Nabavi's top picks include the Merrell Moab 3, Merrell Moab Speed, and Merrell Bravada 2.
  • Plan your hike: Research local trails and choose one that matches your skill level and preferences, using resources such as the Merrell Hiking Club. Whether it's a gentle walk or a challenging mountain hike, there's a trail for everyone.
  • Protect your skin: Apply sunscreen, wear a hat, and bring sunglasses to shield yourself from the sun's rays.
  • Stay hydrated: Bring plenty of water to stay hydrated during your hike.
  • Listen to your body: Take breaks when needed and don't push yourself too hard. Hiking is about enjoyment and well-being.
  • Enjoy the outdoors: Embrace the beauty of nature, breathe in the fresh air, and connect with the environment.

Merrell's high-performance hiking footwear is designed to help outdoor enthusiasts experience the joy of hiking while providing comfort, support, and durability. The brand's commitment to encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle aligns perfectly with National Take a Hike Day's objectives.

"I've always had a passion for community-oriented care and preventative medicine which I incorporate into my patient approach, and maximizing the vitamin D with Merrell is an effective way to share the impact time spent outside can have on overall health," said Nabavi.

Merrell invites everyone to celebrate National Take a Hike Day to soak in the benefits of vitamin D while hiking in comfort and style. The brand is offering paid time off to its employees and encouraging other companies to do the same.

For more information about Merrell's hiking and outdoor footwear collection, visit merrell.com.

*The information provided is not intended to be construed as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, or as a substitute to seeking medical advice from a qualified health professional.

ABOUT MERRELL:
Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. 

