Meru Health and MINES & Associates Announce Collaboration for Improved Mental Health Care Access

"Colorado has a significant shortage of mental healthcare professionals, with only 37 percent of people saying they have their mental health needs met according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study. The MINES and Meru partnership will improve this access issue," said Kristian Ranta, Meru Health co-founder and CEO. "Meru Health was founded to empower millions of people to heal from depression and anxiety for good, and also to lower the cost of behavioral health conditions for payers and society. We are very excited to collaborate with MINES to make better care available for their customers and members."

Meru Health is the first company to offer a complete digital therapeutic care program for people suffering from depression, anxiety and burn-out. The program consists of mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, nutritional psychiatry and sleep medicine with daily access to remote therapists and psychiatrists supporting each patient, backed with peer-reviewed clinical evidence.

MINES has been at the forefront of managed care services, providing case management services that produce cost-effective care in the least restrictive settings. MINES has saved its self-insured clients tens of millions of dollars while ensuring that the patient has received appropriate care. By making Meru Health's offering available for MINES members, it is expected to enable faster access to care, improve positive health outcomes and help lower costs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Meru Health to provide an easy platform for our clients to use," said Kayla Pfluger, LCSW, MINES Clinical Case Manager. "Between giving video instruction on various mindfulness techniques to providing weekly contact to a licensed therapist, it was a no-brainer to partner with them."

About Meru Health:

Meru Health is a digital clinic for greater mental health with remote clinicians (licensed therapists & psychiatrists), anonymous peer-group and a 12-week digital therapeutic treatment program. Meru's program consists of continuous remote clinician support, at-home therapeutic lessons and practices including cognitive behavioral therapy & mindfulness, as well as nutritional psychiatry and sleep medicine. Meru Health is committed to evidence-based care and has published strong clinical outcomes in a peer-reviewed medical journal. Meru Health has offices in Palo Alto, California, Denver, Colorado and Helsinki, Finland. For more information visit www.Meruhealth.com .

About MINES:

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health services to employers including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health programs nationwide. For more information visit www.minesandassociates.com .

