Meru Health publishes a randomized controlled trial showing significant impact on depression, anxiety, and insomnia

News provided by

Meru Health

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, a technology-enabled digital mental health provider with a novel mind-body approach to mental healthcare, published a randomized controlled trial in collaboration with Stanford University, Harvard University, and University of Louisville today in the Journal of Affective Disorders confirming the utility of therapist-supported holistic digital mental health interventions in reducing depression and anxiety symptoms, insomnia, and associated health burdens.

Continue Reading
Meru Health, a technology-enabled digital mental health provider with a novel mind-body approach to mental healthcare, published a randomized controlled trial in collaboration with Stanford University, Harvard University, and University of Louisville today in the Journal of Affective Disorders confirming the utility of therapist-supported holistic digital mental health interventions in reducing depression and anxiety symptoms, insomnia, and associated health burdens.
Meru Health, a technology-enabled digital mental health provider with a novel mind-body approach to mental healthcare, published a randomized controlled trial in collaboration with Stanford University, Harvard University, and University of Louisville today in the Journal of Affective Disorders confirming the utility of therapist-supported holistic digital mental health interventions in reducing depression and anxiety symptoms, insomnia, and associated health burdens.

This study adds to Meru Health's evidence base of over 13 scientific studies showcasing the clinical efficacy, feasibility, and safety of its mental health interventions. "I'm really excited about this publication, as a randomized controlled trial is the gold standard for clinical effectiveness research. This has been a great collaboration with our research partners from Stanford, Harvard, and University of Louisville," said Kristian Ranta, founder and CEO of Meru Health. He adds, "Holistic interventions like the Meru Health program help increase access to effective mental health care for people wherever and whenever they need it most."

Key findings include:

  • The Meru Health program showed a greater reduction in depression symptoms (with a strong Cohen effect size of -0.8) compared to the waitlist control.
  • A significantly larger proportion of participants in the Meru Health program group (39.1%) reported a minimal clinically important difference (MCID) in depression symptoms compared to participants in the waitlist control group (9.8%).
  • Additional outcomes demonstrated that the Meru Health program yielded larger decreases in anxiety symptoms as well as insomnia and greater improvements in quality of life and resilience compared to the waitlist control.

The results are based on a study of 100 participants, with 50 patients randomly assigned to the 12-week Meru Health program and 50 assigned to the waitlist control group. The study included participants over the age of 18 with elevated depression symptoms (above a 10 on the PHQ-9). Participants were excluded if they screened positive for psychotic disorder, bipolar disorder, current substance abuse disorder, or suicidal ideation with intent to act. All measures examined in this study were collected at randomization and again at 6 weeks and 12 weeks.

This study shows that therapist-supported holistic digital interventions like Meru Health can reduce symptoms of depression. Effective digital solutions can help alleviate structural barriers to accessing timely mental health care.

About Meru Health

Meru Health brings you convenient access to an app-based program with unlimited therapist support and powerful daily practices to improve your mental health, nutrition, breath, sleep, and more. The Meru Health program achieves superior results when compared to traditional cognitive behavioral therapy or antidepressant treatments. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna and Aetna as well as employer groups. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Meru Health

Also from this source

Meru Health's latest study reveals significant impact in suicide prevention

Meru Health's latest study reveals significant impact in suicide prevention

Meru Health, a technology-enabled digital mental health provider with a novel mind-body approach to mental healthcare, published a peer-reviewed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.