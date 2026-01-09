MES Completes Transaction to Permanently Divest Alleged PFAS-Related Liabilities

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MES Intermediate, Inc. ("MES" or the "Company"), a trusted supplier of critical safety equipment to at-risk workers, today announced the completion of a permanent divestiture of certain non-operating subsidiaries, including Municipal Emergency Services, LLC, that hold legacy product liability claims. These subsidiaries have been divested to Mustang ES Holdings, LLC ("Mustang"), an affiliate of a third-party liability management firm. The transaction does not materially impact ongoing operations, employees, customers, vendors, or commercial relationships of MES and its subsidiaries.

As a result of this transaction, which has been structured to provide a comprehensive solution for alleged PFAS-related liabilities, the Company has permanently divested alleged legacy liabilities from its balance sheet relating to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") claims held by the divested subsidiaries. Pursuant to the transaction, Mustang has assumed responsibility for the go-forward management and resolution of these alleged legacy PFAS matters, including the administration of related insurance assets.

"Addressing alleged PFAS matters in a thoughtful and definitive manner is a critical step forward for our organization," said Marvin Riley, CEO of the Company's operating businesses. "This transaction enables the Company to remain focused on our mission of protecting those who work in environments that pose an immediate danger to life or health, while ensuring these legacy matters are managed by a dedicated and experienced counterparty."

The transaction closed on January 2, 2026.

About MES

Since 2001, MES has been dedicated to protecting those who work in high-risk, high-stakes environments: firefighters, law enforcement, industrial safety personnel, and first responders. MES provides gear, apparatus, instrumentation, maintenance services, and life safety systems from leading manufacturers, supported by a national network of service centers and specialized sales professionals.

About Mustang

Mustang is an entity formed to acquire and manage legacy corporate liabilities and related insurance assets.

Advisors

In connection with the transaction, Ducera Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Company and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Quarles & Brady LLP is acting as legal advisor to Mustang and the third-party liability management firm.

