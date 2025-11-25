MES Life Safety Continues Western Expansion with Acquisition of SeaWestern Inc.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MES Life Safety ("MES"), a national leader in fire, safety, and emergency response solutions, today announced its acquisition of SeaWestern Inc. ("SeaWestern"), a respected Washington based supplier of firefighting and safety equipment.

This acquisition expands MES's presence and capabilities across the Western United States, reinforcing the company's mission to protect and support heroes operating in environments that present immediate danger to life or health (IDLH). By integrating SeaWestern's deep regional relationships and technical expertise, MES continues to strengthen its position as the most comprehensive provider of life safety and emergency response solutions in the country.

"SeaWestern has earned the trust of first responders across the Western United States for decades," said Marvin Riley, CEO of MES. "This partnership combines SeaWestern's exceptional customer focus and regional strength with MES's national reach and resources. Together, we'll deliver even greater service, product availability, and support to the men and women who risk their lives every day to protect others."

"MES shares our passion for serving first responders and ensuring they have the best equipment and service possible," said Steve Morris, President of SeaWestern. "We're excited to join forces to continue delivering high-quality gear while maintaining our commitment to 'Providing Quality Products with Service after the Sale' for departments across the region."

"This acquisition represents a strong future for our employees and our customers," added Dale Payne, CFO of SeaWestern. "By combining our strengths, we enhance operational capabilities and ensure that SeaWestern's legacy of integrity and reliability will continue to grow under the MES brand."

"SeaWestern's technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and shared commitment to supporting first responders make it a natural fit within the MES platform," said Marcus Rocha, Vice President of Platte River Equity.

"Platte River is proud to support MES as it continues to expand its reach and ensure at-risk workers are provided with more options, shorter lead times, and the necessary resources to support their operations in hazardous environments," said Eric Crawford, Managing Director of Platte River Equity.

About SeaWestern Inc.

Based in Kirkland, Washington, SeaWestern has been a trusted provider of firefighting and safety solutions for over four decades. The company offers a wide range of gear and equipment including fire apparatus, PPE, thermal imaging cameras, detection instruments, and technical rescue tools. Learn more at https://SeaWestern.com.

About MES Life Safety

Since 2001, MES has been dedicated to protecting those who work in high-risk, high-stakes environments—firefighters, law enforcement, industrial safety personnel, and first responders. MES provides gear, apparatus, instrumentation, maintenance services, and life safety systems from top brands including 3M Scott, Honeywell, ISC, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, and 5.11 Tactical. With its expansive network of service centers, mobile support teams, and specialized sales reps, MES Life Safety delivers integrated solutions to ensure readiness, reliability, and safety at every level.

SOURCE MES Life Safety