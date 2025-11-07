MES Life Safety Increases its Commitment to Serving Heroes in Immediate Danger to Life or Health with Acquisition of Northeast Rescue Systems

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MES Life Safety, a national leader in fire, safety, and emergency response solutions, today announced its acquisition of Northeast Rescue Systems (Northeast Rescue), a respected New England supplier of rescue equipment, PPE, and specialty gear.

This acquisition increases MES Life Safety's capabilities in technical rescue and PPE, reinforcing the company's mission to protect and support heroes operating in environments that present immediate danger to life or health (IDLH). By integrating Northeast Rescue's specialized expertise and customer relationships, MES continues to strengthen its position as the most comprehensive provider of life safety and emergency response solutions in the country.

"For nearly three decades, Northeast Rescue has built deep relationships in the New England market by delivering specialized rescue tools, protective gear, and reliable service when lives are on the line," said Marvin Riley, CEO of MES Life Safety. "Bringing their expertise into the MES family enables us to offer even broader technical rescue product lines, faster fulfillment, and unified service capabilities to customers across the region."

"We are proud to pass our legacy forward to MES Life Safety," said Pat O'Connor, co-owner of Northeast Rescue. "Together, we will build on Northeast Rescue's foundation of trust and technical competence. Our goal has always been to serve heroes with the best gear and support—and with MES's reach and infrastructure, that mission continues to grow."

About Northeast Rescue Systems

Based in Dedham, Massachusetts and founded in 1997, Northeast Rescue Systems has served the public safety and industrial safety communities throughout New England. The company offers a wide range of gear and equipment including rescue tools, thermal imaging devices, structural turnout gear, PPE, detection instruments, technical rescue hardware, and related support products. Learn more at northeastrescue.com.

About MES Life Safety

Since 2001, MES Life Safety has been dedicated to protecting those who work in high-risk, high-stakes environments—firefighters, law enforcement, industrial safety personnel, and first responders. MES provides gear, apparatus, instrumentation, maintenance services, and life safety systems from top brands including 3M Scott, Honeywell, ISC, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, and 5.11 Tactical. With its expansive network of service centers, mobile support teams, and specialized sales reps, MES Life Safety delivers integrated solutions to ensure readiness, reliability, and safety at every level.

