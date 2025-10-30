MES Expands Safety and Instrumentation Capabilities with Acquisition of Safety Inc.

PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MES Life Safety , the national leader in fire, safety, and emergency response solutions, has announced the acquisition of Safety Inc. , a leading provider of industrial safety equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and gas detection instrumentation serving customers across New England and beyond. This acquisition strengthens MES Life Safety's position as the most comprehensive provider of life safety and industrial protection solutions in the country—expanding into safety instrumentation, calibration, and repair services.

A Legacy of Industrial Safety and Service

For more than 50 years, Safety Inc. has provided critical safety and instrumentation products to industrial, municipal, and utility customers throughout the Northeast. The company is recognized for its expertise in gas detection, instrumentation calibration and repair, and as a trusted distributor of leading safety brands.

"We've built our business around keeping workers safe through reliable equipment, calibration, and service, and joining forces with MES Life Safety will allow us to stay true to those values," said Joel Myerson, President and co-owner of Safety Inc.

"Joining MES Life Safety allows us to bring our technical expertise to a broader audience and deliver the same high level of support our customers have trusted for decades," states Fred Myerson, Executive VP and co-owner of Safety Inc.

Strengthening Safety Solutions Nationwide

"Safety Inc. is highly respected in industrial safety and instrumentation," said Marvin Riley, CEO of MES Life Safety. "Their deep technical knowledge and long-standing customer relationships make them an ideal fit as MES continues to expand our capabilities into areas where there is immediate danger to life or health (IDLH). Through this acquisition, MES will integrate Safety Inc.'s offerings into its broader product and service portfolio to provide customers with a single-source solution for PPE, detection, calibration, and service needs."

About Safety Inc.

Based in Peabody, Massachusetts, Safety Inc. has been a trusted partner in workplace safety since 1970. The company offers a full line of safety equipment, PPE, gas detection devices, calibration and repair services, and instrumentation solutions for industrial and municipal customers. Learn more at www.esafetyinc.com .

About MES Life Safety

Since 2001, MES Life Safety has been dedicated to protecting heroes from heat, hazards, and heights in the most challenging environments. As a trusted supplier to the fire service, law enforcement, and industrial safety markets, MES equips at-risk workers with apparatus, gear, and high-performance products from leading brands such as 3M Scott, Honeywell, ISC, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, and 5.11 Tactical. With the nation's largest network of specialized sales representatives, mobile service technicians, and strategically located service centers, MES delivers unmatched equipment, apparatus, and support to ensure readiness and safety on every mission.

SOURCE MES Life Safety