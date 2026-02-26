MESCIUS USA, Inc. Releases ActiveReports.NET v20

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the release of ActiveReports.NET v20. The first major release of 2026 is packed with features to help developers ship faster, modernize confidently, and maintain long-term stability without sacrificing flexibility. ActiveReports.NET v20 enhances developers' design toolkit for intuitive, dynamic reports.

The latest release of ActiveReports.NET introduces Smart Data Regions, enabling developers and end-users to instantly generate Tables, Tablix, and Charts by selecting fields and choosing from multiple AI-suggested layouts based on common grouping and visualization patterns. The feature delivers ready-to-use configurations in seconds while remaining completely opt-in, ensuring complete control over when and how AI is used in your reporting workflow. Read the release announcement to learn more about the new Smart Data Regions in ActiveReports .NET v20.

AI Image to Report transforms a static screenshot or photo of an existing report into a fully editable ActiveReports.NET layout in minutes, using Azure Document Intelligence to intelligently reconstruct the structure and design. It provides a practical head start for mockups, legacy report recreation, and platform migrations, while remaining fully optional and giving developers complete control to refine layout, styling, and data bindings after import. Visit the website to explore ActiveReports.NET's new AI Image to Report feature.

The newly rebuilt Code-Based Section Report Designer has been completely reengineered to fully support .NET Core and the latest .NET releases, eliminating the limitations introduced by changes in the WinForms SDK. Developers can now design code-based section reports without workarounds or reconfiguration, restoring a seamless, modern .NET reporting workflow. Explore the release article to learn more about the re-worked Code-Based Section Report Designer in ActiveReports.NET v20.

"ActiveReports.NET v20 helps .NET teams move from data or even an image of an existing report to an editable, production-ready layout much faster, thanks to opt-in AI features like Smart Data Regions and Image to Report," said Product Manager, Alec Gall. "With full support for the latest .NET and Visual Studio releases, plus new capabilities such as report snapshots and faster Direct2D printing, developers can deliver enterprise reports that are quicker to design, easier to distribute, and more reliable at scale."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company employs 400 people and serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

