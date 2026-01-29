MESCIUS USA, Inc. Introduces DsPdfAI for Document Solutions Product Line

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce Document Solutions for PDF's new AI assistant, DsPdfAI. This new package, launched with the v9 release, revolutionizes how people and organizations interact with digital content. Traditionally, extracting key information from lengthy PDFs, like contracts, research papers, or reports, was a manual and time-consuming process. With AI-powered tools like DsPdfAI, developers can now automate this task by summarizing documents, extracting relevant data, and even building document outline trees. Watch this informative webinar to see all of DsPdfAI's powerful features in action.

The new DsPdfAI package enables .NET developers to generate a summary or abstract by invoking either the GetAbstract or GetSummary methods. Since extensive reports often start with dozens of pages of narrative, these two methods allow a summary or abstract to be created automatically, rather than reading line by line. Developers can then add the AI response to a PDF document. DsPdfAI also includes two string properties to customize the request to the AI engine and an OutputRange parameter to specify the range of pages to include in the request. Learn more about summarizing a PDF in .NET applications with DsPdfAI.

DsPdfAI provides the GetTable method for quickly and easily extracting a table located in a PDF document. Since PDF tables are structured differently from programs like Microsoft Excel or Word, it's more challenging to obtain a table from a PDF. By using DsPdfAI to remove tables, developers gain structured data that can be exported to CSV or Excel (.xlsx), re-rendered into a new PDF, or fed into dashboards or analysis tools. Visit the website to learn more about programmatically extracting table data from a PDF using AI.

Large PDFs are hard to navigate without bookmarks, but with DsPdfAI, developers can automatically construct a PDF outline tree within the document using the BuildOutlines method. The AI-generated outline includes only the outline text without any coordinate information. Users can customize the message to the AI engine with the string property BuildOutlineMessages. With an outline tree generated by DsPdfAI, end-users can click through sections directly in the PDF viewer. Dive deeper into PDF outlines with DsPdfAI in this quick tutorial.

"With the introduction of DsPdfAI, we're continuing our commitment to thoughtfully integrating AI across the Document Solutions platform," said Product Manager Hunter Haaf. "By adding AI-powered summarization, outline generation, and table extraction directly into PDF workflows, DsPdfAI helps .NET developers work faster, automate more, and unlock insights from their documents with far less effort."

