Spread.NET v19 Launched by MESCIUS USA, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Spread.NET v19 release. This latest update delivers significant new enhancements across both Spread for Windows Forms and WPF. The release expands analytical capabilities, improves usability, and offers deeper customization options—making it easier than ever for developers to build robust, spreadsheet-driven .NET applications. Spread.NET v19 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers on the MESCIUS website.

Spread.NET's WinForms and WPF editions now include a powerful pivot table engine that enables users to summarize, analyze, and explore large datasets directly within the spreadsheet. Developers can now offer interactive data aggregation, including grouping, filtering, and multidimensional analysis, without requiring external tools. Read the release announcement to learn more about using pivot tables in Spread.NET v19.

This latest release introduces a new enhanced Chart, separate from the current WinForms legacy chart, that's based on the new WPF chart engine and supports several new features. For example, Charts now supports an optional data table displayed beneath the chart. This is ideal for users who need quick access to the exact underlying values—especially when data labels are minimal or disabled. Additionally, enhanced Charts now support customizable text orientation for both data labels and chart legends - perfect for improving layout or supporting East Asian languages. Visit the website to get started with Spread.NET's new enhanced Chart and learn more about its powerful new features.

In Spread.NET v19, users can take advantage of several new developer productivity features in the WinForms edition. For instance, the FormulaTextBox now supports a more readable, structured view of complex formulas. Another example is setting pinned rows or columns, so they remain visible during scrolling, which helps compare data, freeze headers, or keep key information in view. Additionally, .NET developers can now customize sheet tabs by adding icons, setting hover colors, and applying protected colors. Learn how to get started with these Spread.NET WinForms features in v19.

"Spread.NET v19 gives developers powerful new spreadsheet tools like pivot tables and enhanced charting capabilities, all designed to make building modern .NET spreadsheet applications using WinForms and WPF faster and easier," said Product Manager Donald Williamson.

