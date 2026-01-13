MESCIUS USA, Inc. Releases Document Solutions v9

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Document Solutions v9 release. This release introduces many new features and enhancements to the server-side document APIs and JavaScript viewers and editors. Users can now take advantage of significant advancements, including AI-powered spreadsheet functions in Document Solutions for Excel, extensive performance improvements for large-scale workbook operations, and expanded document field support in Document Solutions for Word. Additionally, they can benefit from optimized PDF workflows in Document Solutions for PDF, as well as other enhancements.

In this latest release, Document Solutions for Excel introduces a new family of AI functions that bring large language model capabilities directly into Excel-like formulas. With built-in support for querying models, translating text, and analyzing sentiment, developers can now wire AI-driven workflows straight into the calculation engine, with no separate batch jobs or glue scripts required. These functions can be used in templates, spilled formulas, or automation scenarios, and are powered by a pluggable request handler, allowing developers to connect to the AI provider of their choice. Read the release announcement to learn more about Document Solutions for Excel's new AI features in the v9 release.

The v9 release of Document Solutions for PDF includes a highly requested enhancement for PDF size reduction and cleanup: a new, unified Optimize() method on the GcPdfDocument class. This API consolidates several existing optimization capabilities, such as image deduplication, font handling, stream compression, and object stream usage, into a single, customizable entry point. Developers can now compress and streamline PDFs with a single call, significantly improving workflow efficiency and reducing output file size. Visit the website to learn more about optimized PDF workflows in Document Solutions for PDF.

Document Solutions for Word expands its field-processing engine with full support for the RD (Referenced Document) field, a crucial feature for customers working with large, multi-file Word projects, such as legal filings, reports, academic materials, and publishing workflows. The RD field allows a Word document to reference other DOCX files when building a Table of Contents (TOC), Table of Authorities (TOA), or Index, enabling authors to generate unified references across multiple documents. With the v9 release, Document Solutions for Word now automatically recognizes RD fields during field updates, retrieves referenced entries, and correctly merges headings, citations, and index entries into the parent document. This new RD field support gives developers deeper control over complex Word document structures, making it easier to generate consolidated output and automate professional-grade document assembly workflows. View the release article to learn more about additional v9 enhancements for Document Solutions for Word.

"With the Document Solutions v9.0 release, our goal was to give .NET and Java developers even more control, speed, and intelligence within their enterprise document workflows," said Product Manager Hunter Haaf. "We're excited to see development teams use these new capabilities to modernize their applications and deliver faster, smarter document solutions."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.