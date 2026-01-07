MESCIUS USA Introduces an AI Assistant Add-on for SpreadJS Product Line

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the introduction of the optional AI Assistant add-on for the SpreadJS product line. Whether building internal analytics tools, interactive dashboards, or finance-driven web apps, the new AI add-on introduces natural language assistance, automated insights, and intelligent formula generation—all embedded into the familiar spreadsheet environment. Discover how AI-driven insights can unlock new possibilities for users -learn more at developer.mescius.com.

The AI add-on introduces natural language-to-formula conversion as well as formula explanations. Users can type in plain English and receive a valid formula tailored to the spreadsheet context. They can also request a breakdown of what a complex formula does. This feature helps both new users and power users reduce the friction of writing or understanding formulas. Learn more about SpreadJS's AI-assisted formula generation and explanation.

The SpreadJS AI add-on enhances the Panel in SpreadJS's optional PivotTable add-on component with artificial intelligence capabilities. With a few words of input, users can generate fully structured PivotTables—including row/column assignments and aggregation logic. This is ideal for dynamic data exploration in business intelligence scenarios. Users don't need to drag and drop fields manually—they describe the insight they want. Explore AI-assisted PivotTables in SpreadJS.

Three new worksheet functions enable developers and users to perform AI-driven tasks directly within formulas in their spreadsheets. The QUERY function transforms a natural language question into a logical expression that can be used in filters, selections, or summaries. With the TRANSLATE function, JavaScript developers can translate the content of a cell into the target language using AI. By using the TEXTSENTIMENT function, users can return sentiment classification (e.g., positive, neutral, negative) for any cell's textual value. These functions allow developers to introduce intelligent automation to reporting, internationalization, and NLP use cases without leaving the spreadsheet environment. Read the product announcement to learn more about SpreadJS's new AI worksheet functions.

"SpreadJS v19 brings a helpful AI Assistant to JavaScript spreadsheets that can create or explain formulas, generate or analyze PivotTables, and even do things like translation right within cells," said Product Manager Chris Bannon. "Turn your users into power-users with the help of the new AI Assistant in SpreadJS."

