MESCIUS USA Introduces FlexDiagram for ComponentOne Product Line

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the introduction of FlexDiagram for the ComponentOne product line. This latest addition to the FlexChart library is compatible with .NET Framework 4.6.2 and above and supports .NET 10. FlexDiagram is available for a free 30-day trial or for purchase with the ComponentOne WinForms Edition – learn more at developer.mescius.com.

FlexDiagram converts hierarchical or tabular data sources directly into rich visual structures. Whether building a dynamic organization chart or a multi-stage process flow, FlexDiagram handles the heavy lifting, allowing users to focus on the data and not the drawing. Visit the website to learn more about using FlexDiagram to transform data into insightful visual diagrams.

ComponentOne's latest addition to its WinForms component library offers intuitive user interactions, including zooming, selection, tooltips, and hit testing. FlexDiagram users can turn static diagrams into explorable, drill-down visual experiences, ideal for dashboards, analysis tools, and data-driven enterprise applications. Discover the benefits of fully interactive diagram experiences with FlexDiagram.

For full customization, FlexDiagram lets .NET developers create and style nodes and edges entirely in code. Users can build conditional flows, advanced tree visualizations, dependency graphs, or any bespoke diagrams required in applications. Learn how to build flow charts and decision trees with FlexDiagram programmatically.

"FlexDiagram transforms how .NET developers visualize information," said Product Manager Greg Lutz. "Instead of only using datagrids or wrestling with writing lots of code to draw diagrams manually, WinForms developers can now turn complex data into interactive diagrams in seconds."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit: https://developer.mescius.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.