Mesh Launches the Mesh Alliance Program to Solve Enterprise Payments Fragmentation

The initiative establishes a neutral interoperability standard to break down silos across the digital asset landscape and unify global enterprise infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced the launch of the Mesh Alliance Program (MAP), an industry interoperability initiative designed to address the growing complexity of global enterprise payments. The program launches with a founding cohort of leading L1s, L2s, wallets, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and platforms, with additional participants expected to join in the coming weeks.

As digital assets mature, enterprises increasingly operate across multiple networks, exchanges, wallets, and payment providers. Liquidity is fragmented, compliance and monitoring tools are duplicated, and cross-chain settlement can require months of custom engineering. The result is infrastructure sprawl that slows innovation and diverts engineering resources away from product growth.

MAP is designed to solve that. Rather than adding another integration point, the program establishes a shared connectivity infrastructure that links leading L1s, L2s, wallets, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and platforms into a unified ecosystem — enabling enterprise clients to move value across networks without building custom bridges or managing fragmented routing logic. The program functions as a neutral orchestration layer, intelligently harmonizing transactions across connected platforms to meaningfully improve cost savings, speed, and transaction reliability for enterprise clients.

"Mesh was founded on the vision of a unified, global payments network built for today's borderless, tokenized economy, where the movement of value is as seamless as the movement of data," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "Payments infrastructure shouldn't require months of engineering every time a new chain or platform emerges. The Mesh Alliance Program is designed to remove these operational barriers so enterprises aren't constrained and can actually scale their payments capabilities. We are turning a fragmented landscape into a single access point for global liquidity."

What the Mesh Alliance Program Delivers

Unified Movement: Enterprises can move value across wallets, exchanges, and blockchains through a single, secure integration — eliminating the need for bespoke cross-chain engineering or manual bridge and swap workflows.

Enterprises can move value across wallets, exchanges, and blockchains through a single, secure integration — eliminating the need for bespoke cross-chain engineering or manual bridge and swap workflows. Intelligent Settlement: Mesh orchestrates transactions to find the optimal path between counterparties, dynamically routing to the best available settlement option — whether a stablecoin , fiat-backed rails, or another preferred asset — based on cost, speed, and availability.

Mesh orchestrates transactions to find the optimal path between counterparties, dynamically routing to the best available settlement option — whether a , fiat-backed rails, or another preferred asset — based on cost, speed, and availability. Reduced Operational Risk: By routing through trusted, vetted infrastructure partners, enterprises can launch new payment products faster and with lower overhead.

By routing through trusted, vetted infrastructure partners, enterprises can launch new payment products faster and with lower overhead. Enterprise Optionality: Enterprises retain the freedom to operate across their preferred range of wallets, exchanges, and chains through a single integration point, with routing preference configuration built in.

Member Benefits

Alliance members gain access to a growing set of collaboration and ecosystem benefits, including:

Routing Preferences: Configuration tools for enterprise clients to define settlement paths.

Configuration tools for enterprise clients to define settlement paths. Performance Benchmarking: Comparative insights across various networks and rails.

Comparative insights across various networks and rails. Strategic Collaboration: Co-marketing opportunities and access to exclusive technical forums.

This launch comes amid a period of significant momentum for Mesh. Recent milestones include the launch of Mesh Wallet (empowering AI agents to complete real-world transactions using stablecoins), Mesh joining Paxos' Global Dollar Network (GDN), and new partnerships with Circle, Kalshi, RedotPay, and Rain.

For more information about Mesh Alliance Program, visit https://meshpay.com/MAP.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering a connected and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://www.meshpay.com/.

SOURCE Mesh