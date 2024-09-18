Mesh Inks Landmark API Integration with Coinbase

By joining Coinbase Advanced API Program, the rapidly ascending connectivity layer for crypto adds an industry stalwart to its growing roster of key collaborators

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern connectivity layer for crypto that makes transfers and account aggregation seamless, today announced an integration with Coinbase which will see integrations of Mesh's API product with the leading advanced trade platform.

The integration marks a significant milestone as Mesh joins Coinbase's Advanced API program, underscoring Mesh's industry-wide infrastructure play to simplify crypto transactions, removing friction and enhancing the value of Coinbase's ecosystem. The Advanced API program offers Coinbase users managing assets on other platforms an enhanced experience with real-time order books, trading history, charts, and much more. For example, Coinbase users can now manage their Coinbase assets directly in MetaMask Portfolio for the first time.

"Coinbase has led the space by example for over a decade, and it's a monumental accomplishment to become a part of their ecosystem," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh. "With this announcement, we have taken a giant leap towards becoming a foundational part of crypto's infrastructure, offering seamless and secure payments and transaction experiences under the hood of many of the world's largest Web3 platforms."

Through this integration, users can access Coinbase's unparalleled liquidity and top-tier execution across over 400 order books, while also benefiting from increased interoperability with hundreds of crypto wallets. By leveraging Mesh's innovative technology stack, users can seamlessly manage their assets directly from the platform of their choice. This collaboration further enriches the trading experience while providing access to Coinbase's powerful tools and resources.

"We are always seeking to enhance the user experience and provide the best tools for managing digital assets," said Scott Shapiro, Senior Director of Product Management at Coinbase. "Integrating with Mesh and welcoming them into our Advanced API program unlocks a better experience for our users. Now they will be able to access their Coinbase funds and Coinbase's world-class liquidity directly from Mesh's network of integrations."

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure crypto ecosystem. As the modern connectivity layer for crypto, Mesh unlocks new use cases such as crypto payments and payouts, deposits, on and off-ramping, transfers, and more within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of a connected and embedded crypto ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit https://www.meshconnect.com .

