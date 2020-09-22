Mesh Payments Launches its Cardless Payments Solution to Streamline Corporate Spending, Free of Corporate Cards

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments announces the launch of its cardless payments solution for businesses that streamlines subscription, and on-demand payments while preventing organizational downtime. Small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) use 40+ SaaS tools on average, many of which are mission-critical. Mesh Payments' cardless payments solution provides complete visibility and control over businesses corporate spending and enables intuitive payment orchestration, reconciliation, and corporate spend intelligence. Businesses can simply replace their existing corporate card infrastructure with Mesh Payment's digital, cardless payments solution.

The SaaS market segment is forecast to grow to $220.21 billion throughout 2022. COVID-19 and its long-term impact on remote working, are only accelerating the rapid deployment of SaaS solutions to support a distributed organizational structure.

"The corporate card was never built to shoulder an entire business's SaaS payments. Today, not only are businesses finding it increasingly challenging to align and control decentralized corporate spending, but they are also realizing that corporate cards pose a major business continuity risk. All it takes to interrupt a business's mission-critical services is their bank flagging a suspicious transaction and suspending their corporate card," stated Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh Payments. "With cardless payments, Mesh Payments gives businesses a one-stop hub for orchestrating, managing, and optimizing their corporate spend and subscription payments while preventing subscription payment failures that result in business interruptions. Our cutting-edge technology enables us to deliver a solution that caters to the dynamic needs of companies in the post COVID-19 era. As a result, we have seen a 10X increase in the adoption of our solution during the past few months."

"Prior to implementing Mesh Payments, all our subscription and SaaS spend was dependent on our corporate card," stated Shahar Tamari, COO of Global-e. "Since we started using Mesh Payments digital, cardless payments solution, we've gained complete visibility and control over our subscription and SaaS spend. This has given us peace of mind that payments won't get in the way of our business."

Mesh Payments is disrupting the corporate payments space with its cardless payments solution. Cardless organizations enjoy full visibility, control, and in-depth payment intelligence to better orchestrate, manage, reconcile, and reduce spend while preventing payment failures and assuring business continuity. Redefining corporate payments, without corporate cards.

